Menasha Honored with 16 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement Awards

The company won one gold, four silver, 10 bronze and a Budget award for various types of displays. Award-winning designs for the company were won in 10 different categories: books, stationary and office supplies, convenience, cosmetics and fragrances, drug, food, hair care and skin care, healthcare, mass merchandise, snack products and supermarket. There were over 300 entries in this year's competition.

Menasha also took home a Budget award in the food category for Kellogg's Loud Flavors Program. The Budget award is designed to recognize greatness in retail merchandising solutions while being conscious of budget. To be eligible, entries must have received a gold, silver, or bronze award and they must cost under $50 if being entered in the semi-permanent category.

"We are extremely honored to receive 16 OMA awards at GlobalShop," said Dennis Bonn, Menasha vice president of global marketing. "Receiving a Budget award distinction for the second year in a row affirms Menasha's focus on exceeding the needs of our customers in a changing retail landscape."

Winners were announced during the Shop! Awards Celebration on Wednesday, March 28. Shop! Association's OMA Awards recognize the most innovative and effective in-store and point-of-purchase displays. GlobalShop is the nation's largest annual trade show and conference dedicated to store design, visual merchandising, retail technology and shopper marketing.

Images of Menasha's award-winning entries are available upon request.

About Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, based in Neenah, Wisconsin, is a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and has approximately 3,300 employees at locations across North America. Menasha Packaging is a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, contract packaging and fulfillment services, corrugated packaging, food packaging, and shipping containers.

With a network of design, sales service centers, corrugated and paperboard manufacturing plants, and fulfillment facilities located throughout North America, the company's mission is to help its customers protect, move, and promote their products better than anyone else. Visit its website at www.menasha.com.

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation's products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial and automotive companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America's oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 5,600 employees in more than 100 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.menashacorporation.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menasha-honored-with-16-outstanding-merchandising-achievement-awards-300625397.html

SOURCE Menasha Corporation

Related Links

http://www.menashacorporation.com

