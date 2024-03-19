Menasha Packaging Company Announces $70 million Expansion and Investment in Midwest Region

NEENAH, Wis., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, the largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider in the United States with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers, plans to infuse $70 million in capital into its Richmond, Indiana footprint as part of an ongoing U.S. network modernization initiative.

Menasha Packaging Company currently has two locations in Richmond which will be consolidated and expanded as part of the capital infusion. "These investments position our Richmond facility as one of the premier producers of graphic packaging solutions in the United States, offering best in class corrugating, printing, and converting technology," said Mike Riegsecker, President of Menasha Packaging Company. "We are excited about the growth and expansion plans we have in Richmond, and what this means not only for our customers, but for our employees and the community of Richmond, says Riegsecker."

Menasha Packaging designs, prints, and produces high-end graphic packaging displays and merchandising products for in-store and online.

Menasha Packaging Company is the nation's largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers. Menasha designs, prints, and produces high-end graphic packaging, displays and merchandising products for in-store and online. Menasha works with the world's leading retailers and consumer packaged goods companies to deliver the greatest measurable value across the entire integrated omnichannel supply chain. Menasha Packaging is headquartered in Neenah, Wis., and employs approximately 3,800 people at over 50 facilities across North America.

