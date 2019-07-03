Menasha Packaging Takes Home Nine Awards for Excellence in Retail Display Competition

NEENAH, Wis., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging Company, a retail-focused packaging and merchandising supply chain solutions provider with facilities throughout North America, earned two gold and seven bronze OMA Awards on June 26. Winners were announced at the Shop! Awards Celebration during the conference that included GlobalShop, IRCE, and RFID Journal LIVE! Retail. The awards recognize displays that set the precedents for excellence in merchandising and design in a variety of categories.

"We pride ourselves on taking a total supply chain approach to the solutions we innovate for our customers," said John Van Driest, Director of Marketing & Communications for Menasha Packaging. "Not only do solutions need to be engaging at the point of sale, they need to flow seamlessly through the entire merchandising supply chain from concept to store floor to ensure we always deliver on performance metrics like speed improvement and cost optimization."

Menasha took home a gold in the Cosmetics and Fragrances category for its work with Coty Canada on the Coty Rimmel Halloween Family of displays. The eye-catching displays for the Rimmel London® products included a temporary floor stand shaped like a coffin to tie into the holiday. Menasha also took home a gold in the Drug Store category for its work with Beiersdorf on the NIVEA® Care Launch Floor Stand. The temporary, two-sided display was designed to draw attention to the new products, educate shoppers on the differences in formulas and drive sales.

Menasha also received seven bronze awards in the following categories: Food, Snack Products, Drug Store, Healthcare, Cosmetics and Fragrances, Mass Merchandise and Carbonated Drinks.

Entries are evaluated on the display's ability to increase sales, obtain retail placements and work strategically to position the brand at the point of sale. Awards are presented to the most innovative and effective in-store and at-retail displays.

About Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Menasha Packaging is the industry's largest independent retail-focused packaging and merchandising supply chain solutions provider. Founded in Neenah, Wis. in 1849, Menasha Packaging now has more than 3,600 employees at facilities throughout North America. Menasha Packaging is a privately held, family-owned company and a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation. Visit its website at www.menashapackaging.com.

