Mend After Cancer Launches New Website

MEND's Founder, Lisa Lefebvre, has experience recovering from cancer having undergone 8 surgeries and treatments over the last 15 years. "Cancer patients need help healing, not another bouquet of flowers. They often don't know what to ask for and loved ones don't know how to help. Our products and advice help make sure cancer recovery is no longer a solo journey," says Lefebvre.

The website offers cancer recovery gift baskets of surgery pillows, hair regrowth products, radiation creams and much more based on Lefebvre's personal experiences, medical advisors' recommendations, and extensive research. "I know it's not cancer–specific, but our bird houses are a thoughtful gift. People don't realize many cancer patients are too sick to watch TV or read. Staring at blank walls is depressing so adding birds to the scenery changes the day," adds Lefebvre.

MEND is also launching After + Before, a line of pharmacy-grade nutritional supplements formulated by recovery experts, including a Harvard physician. These nutrition boosts support patients with micronutrients during the unique trials of recovery, including sleep challenges and cancer-related stress. There is also a line of 'Every Day for Every Body' supplements that MEND's experts suggest everyone could benefit from.

"After my surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, I saw a physician who prescribed custom nutritional supplements that helped me feel better, faster. That's not always possible for everyone in recovery because of expense – or availability of a local, skilled MD. Our nutrition boosts were formulated to help people who don't have the time or money to see an expert," says Lefebvre.

In the coming months, MEND will add thoughtful, state-specific services to heal the body, mind and spirit including experts in nutrition, oncology massage, and mental health counseling. Lefebvre and her team are also creating a Cancer Recovery Registry where patients can register for needed products and services. Friends and family can then contribute funds to the registry or simply choose a gift to send.

MEND donates 10% of net profits to people who can't afford recovery care.

