Mend Awarded Virtual Health Agreement with Premier, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend announces today that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Virtual Health with Premier, Inc. Effective February 19, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Mend's integrated digital behavioural health and food as medicine platform for perioperative care and chronic condition management.

"Remote patient care and virtual health are becoming a core pillar of healthcare in the United States," says Eziah Syed, CEO of mend. "Our platform, Upgraid™, utilizes an evidenced-based multimodal approach with nutrapharma and food as medicine at the center of a behavioural support model. We have begun our care pathways and deployments in perioperative care and our clients are seeing tangible results. We are excited to make our solution available nationally to Premier members and to help augment and lift the level of care provided to patients."

Virtual Health solutions are focused on leveraging technology to extend the care model beyond the hospital walls with remote monitoring and care delivery. Given the staffing challenges in the U.S., overburdened health systems, aging population and challenges with access and health equity, Virtual Health forecasted to explode as a category in the coming decade. The Upgraid™ platform provides best-in-class "human first" approach with a dedicated care staff and an AI supported model. The platform has been rolled out in perioperative medicine in total joint replacement surgeries, to ensure patients are well positioned for good outcomes. Mend will soon roll out care pathways for oncology and other indications with the need for extended care.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Mend™

Mend is a life sciences company that is passionate about bringing the power of healing to people everywhere. Operating at the intersection of nutrapharma and digital wellness, mend helps and enables people who want to repair, recover, and return to life faster and better. The mend nutrapharma products are clinically proven, science backed, and recognized by the medical community to be effective in accelerating repair, recovery, and improving key risk factors contributing to chronic conditions. Integrated with one-on-one coaching powered by AI, the mend platform pushes the paradigm on digital wellness. Driven to improve societal health and bridge the gap between human health and human nature, mend works with leading hospitals and universities on developing evidence-based programs to enhance patient outcomes. Mend is the worlds' first whole-person, nutrapharma powered platform used by elite soldiers, athletes, and professional teams, and is endorsed by many of the country's most respected doctors, surgeons, and health systems.

