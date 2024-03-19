Mend Partners with Leading Community Mental Health Organizations to Reduce No-Shows and Increase Access to Care

The collaboration between Mend and these mental and behavioral health organizations marks a significant milestone in Mend's mission of making access to mental and behavioral healthcare convenient for all. The Mend mission aligns with the ongoing mission of the community mental health industry to address the pressing needs of individuals seeking mental health support to live better and healthier lives. By leveraging Mend's patient engagement and hybrid care platform that is purpose-built for mental health organizations, the partnerships aim to break down barriers to care and provide comprehensive support to those in need.

"Mend is honored to collaborate with these forward-thinking organizations in community mental health. These partnerships represent a powerful alignment of our shared commitment to innovation and accessibility, and together, we will pave the way for a brighter future in mental health care," said Warren Bates, CEO of Mend. "At Mend, we have an unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes for mental and behavioral health. Together, with our customers, we will revolutionize the landscape of mental healthcare, ensuring that individuals receive the support they need, when they need it."

Through these partnerships, Mend and its community mental health allies will work collaboratively to streamline appointment scheduling and the patient intake process, expand access to telehealth services, and implement innovative workflows to meet the evolving needs of providers and the communities they serve. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of both parties, the partnerships aim to drive positive change and foster a culture of mental wellness.

Burrell Behavioral Health and Clarity Healthcare, both based in Missouri and subsidiaries of the parent company Brightli, are deeply committed to a shared mission. They strive to ensure that the behavioral health and primary care services they offer are readily accessible and effortlessly available to the individuals they serve. "Mend is a valued partner in our efforts to make sure those we serve receive care when they need it and where they need it," said Andy Schwend, Chief Strategy Officer for Brightli. "The Mend solution drives positive outcomes and business processes, while providing flexibility for providers and patients alike."

Recently, Jefferson Center for Mental Health, headquartered in Colorado, selected Mend to meet the evolving community expectations for a seamless user experience and look forward to their implementation go-live this year. Brandon Ward PsyD, Chief Innovation Officer & VP of Information Systems at Jefferson Center, highlights this commitment, stating, "The landscape of people seeking our services shifted during the pandemic. There is a fundamentally higher expectation now for the digital and virtual tools we use to connect the community with our providers. Our commitment is to not only meet, but to exceed those expectations going forward."

TCN Behavioral Health is a comprehensive regional behavioral health provider, headquartered in Ohio. Their mission: Improving lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services. "Because of our strong focus on accessible services, TCN sought a partnership with Mend that allows us to meet our clients anywhere, including the virtual world," stated Lori Strobl, CEO. "While TCN already has telehealth services, Mend takes this to the next level with state-of-the-art technology and integration seamlessly into our electronic medical record. Having a virtual world for our clients reduces our no-show rates by reducing barriers to treatment such as transportation, ability to find time while working or caring for family members, and reducing stigma for those clients that prefer the safe environment of their own home."

As mental health continues to be a critical issue facing communities nationwide, partnerships like these play a vital role in advancing the accessibility and quality of care available to individuals in need. Mend and its partner organizations are united in their dedication to creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all individuals seeking mental health support. For individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders, help is available. Please call the SAMHSA National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) to reach the 24/7, free and confidential, Treatment Referral Routing Service.

About Mend:

Community Mental Health organizations look to Mend to improve the patient experience and provide convenient access to care for everyone. The Mend approach empowers providers, staff, and patients to streamline communications through digital health solutions resulting in a better patient intake and check-in process and telehealth experience for both in-person and virtual care. By engaging patients at the right time in their care journey, Mend is able to achieve single-digit no-show rates which deliver improved clinical outcomes while driving increased revenues for the organizations it serves. To learn more, visit www.mend.com.

1 While not an mhca member, Clarity Healthcare is affiliated with Burrell Behavioral Health through their mutual parent company, Brightli.

