Mend releases free report highlighting 19 key learnings from millions of telehealth encounters

"Mend partners closely with customers to develop workflows and features so our providers can help more patients," says Matt McBride , CEO at Mend. "This new report highlights 19 key learnings for running an enterprise telehealth program."

The report covers a wide range of topics, including:

Key telehealth studies

Front-to-back office operations

Leading telemedicine workflows

Tactics and features to improve productivity in hybrid care models

To learn more about the free report titled, "19 Essentials for Highly Productive Telehealth Programs From Millions of Telemedicine Visits", click here .

About Mend:

Mend is an enterprise-grade patient engagement and telehealth platform designed to help healthcare organizations profitably scale their practice and care for more patients. Founded in 2014, Mend is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery so that every patient can receive extraordinary care. Mend makes it easy for healthcare providers to securely and efficiently communicate with their patients and colleagues, without concerns of violating HIPAA compliance or misplacing patient information. Nearly 20,000 providers across 90 specialties leverage Mend to tailor and streamline their in-office and virtual care workflows, providing integrated experiences and care to more than 4 million patients.

Mend's comprehensive platform works hand-in-hand with all major EHR and PMS software to facilitate more than 400,000 telehealth visits per month, increase patient satisfaction by up to 23%, reduce no-show rates as low as 4%, radically improve staff productivity, and help providers drive more revenue through better patient attendance.

To find out more about how your practice can create new opportunities for delivering care and expanding revenue streams with Mend, schedule a free demo .

