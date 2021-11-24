Mend Sleep Clarifies Failed Acquisition and Independence from Idle Group

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend Sleep LLC, the company behind the direct- to- consumer sleep products brand Mend Sleep would like to formally announce the failed acquisition by Idle Group and the termination of the agreement between the two companies, effective June 15, 2021. Starting from that date, the original founder of Mend Sleep, Jonathan Walker, took back control of the company, following several months in which the business remained dormant, with no sales generated.

"Our goal has always been offering the best mattresses on the market, to answer the needs and preferences of all sleepers. The acquisition ended up being just a small detour but we are glad to be back on track and proud of our new website and new products," said Mend Sleep founder, Jonathan Walker.

"Our customer service representatives have been receiving numerous inquiries regarding Idle Group brands and products. We are unable to help with any complaints or provide any answers because Mend Sleep has nothing to do with Idle Sleep, Haven, or other Idle Group brands," added Walker.

Although new to the market, Mend Sleep's 14'' Adapt and 12'' Renew hybrid mattresses have been receiving a lot of attention lately, especially due to the revolutionary comfort layer technology that allows buyers to easily adjust the firmness of the Adapt in the comfort of their home. The company announced working on even more and better products. Made in the United States, backed by a 180 days free trial and lifetime warranty, Mend mattresses benefit from free shipping and free returns, and are often subject to discounts of up to $1000.

"We have received great feedback so far from our customers regarding our products and also our attention to customer service. It's encouraging and rewarding to see everyone so pleased with the sturdiness, support, and adjustability of our mattresses, but we remain open to suggestions, willing to improve, and committed to our returns policy. Everyone deserves great sleep, and we made it our mission to provide it," concluded Walker.

To find out more about Mend Sleep, view their full product portfolio, and learn how they aim to improve your sleep experience, visit www.mendsleep.com.

