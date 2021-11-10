Mend Sleep, LLC Adapts and Renews Products and Website

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend Sleep, LLC., the company behind the Mend Sleep (www.mendsleep.com) direct- to- consumer sleep products brand, is proud to announce several upgrades to their flagship mattress, Mend Adapt, the addition of a new mattress model, Mend Renew, and a new, improved website.

Mend's flagship mattress, the Mend Adapt, has received a full makeover and important feature upgrades. The Comfort Foam Layer that allows users to easily adjust the mattress' firmness at home is now part of a revolutionary 14'' design bound to enhance edge support, improve breathability, isolate motion, and allow for personalized, pain-free, restful sleep.

The newly-launched Mend Renew combines several innovative foam layers with individually-wrapped coils and a Euro top cooling cover, promising to deliver excellent pressure relief, motion isolation, comfort in any sleep position, and durability, all at an affordable price.

Both mattresses are manufactured in the U.S. and come with free shipping and returns, a 180 days home trial, and lifetime warranty. The company also offers mattress foundations and aims to release additional products in the coming months.

The above-mentioned upgrades and updates are accompanied by a new website through which the company's founder, Jonathan Walker, hopes to provide customers with a significantly improved, seamless buying experience.

"As we announced years ago, when we founded, Mend Sleep, our goal is to answer all sleepers' needs and expectations. With these upgrades and new releases, we feel we made an important step forward. The feedback received so far for both Mend Adapt and Mend Renew confirms it. We hope everyone will feel the thought, science, and technology we lovingly embedded in these mattresses!" said Jonathan Walker, Founder of Mend Sleep, LLC.

Mend Sleep is a US-based direct-to-consumer sleep company that prides itself in providing high-quality, innovative, and durable products made exclusively in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.mendsleep.com.

