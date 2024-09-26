Mendel AI Launches Hypercube Platform Powered by AWS

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendel AI, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the launch of its innovative Hypercube Platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The platform allows healthcare organizations to leverage Mendel's cutting-edge platform, built on AWS, to unlock insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured clinical data, enhancing decision-making processes and optimizing patient care.

Mendel's Hypercube Platform couples advanced large language models (LLMs) with a proprietary clinical hypergraph to deliver physician-level cognitive reasoning. By transforming fragmented data into meaningful clinical insights, healthcare organizations can accelerate research, streamline operations, and improve patient outcomes.

"We are excited to bring the full power of Mendel's Hypercube Platform onto AWS," said Dr. Karim Galil, CEO of Mendel AI. "By working with AWS, Mendel AI is helping healthcare organizations scale their clinical data workflows with ease and ensure data-driven, precise care delivery by utilizing Mendel's clinically grounded AI agents. By leveraging the security, flexibility, and scalability of AWS, we're empowering healthcare providers to unlock the potential of their data and improve care outcomes."

Mendel's Hypercube Platform offers a suite of tools designed to help healthcare organizations make better, data-driven decisions. Powered by AWS, users can gain access to a highly secure, scalable, and reliable infrastructure capable of handling the increasing complexity and volume of clinical data.

Customer Benefits

Healthcare organizations using Mendel's Hypercube Platform powered by AWS will benefit from:

Scalable Clinical Reasoning : The combination of LLMs with Mendel's proprietary clinical hypergraph delivers advanced clinical reasoning that scales across diverse healthcare workflows, ensuring explainable AI-driven insights.

: The combination of LLMs with Mendel's proprietary clinical hypergraph delivers advanced clinical reasoning that scales across diverse healthcare workflows, ensuring explainable AI-driven insights. Faster Data Insights : With AWS's infrastructure, the Hypercube Platform can process vast amounts of data rapidly, allowing healthcare providers to gain insights quickly and efficiently.

: With AWS's infrastructure, the Hypercube Platform can process vast amounts of data rapidly, allowing healthcare providers to gain insights quickly and efficiently. Enhanced Data Security and Compliance: Powered by AWS, Mendel allows robust data privacy and compliance, safeguarding sensitive patient information while delivering powerful clinical insights.

For more information on how Mendel AI is transforming clinical data workflows with AWS, visit Mendel AI.

About Mendel AI

Mendel AI supercharges clinical data workflows by coupling large language models with a proprietary clinical hypergraph, delivering scalable clinical reasoning without hallucinations and ensuring 100% explainability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Mendel is backed by blue-chip investors, including Oak HC/FT and DCM.

For more information, visit www.mendel.ai or contact [email protected].

Media Contact: Jessica McNellis ( [email protected] )

