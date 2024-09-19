Mendel Announces Collaboration with Snowflake and launches Hypercube, a Snowflake Native App

Mendel's Hypercube Reasoning-Ready Product Suite is now Generally Available, Natively on Snowflake

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendel AI, a leader in clinical AI, today announced Hypercube is Generally Available natively in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Mendel's Hypercube Platform couples advanced large language models (LLMs) with a proprietary clinical hypergraph to deliver physician-level cognitive reasoning. By transforming fragmented data into meaningful clinical insights, healthcare organizations can accelerate research, streamline operations, and improve patient outcomes.

Its unique clinical hypergraph underpins the platform's ability to carry out complex analyses, ensuring precise cohort identification and preventing hallucinations—a critical limitation of general-purpose AI models.

Karim Galil, co-founder and CEO of Mendel AI, shared: "Mendel AI's release of the Hypercube Platform, along with its integration with Snowflake, marks a new era for AI in life sciences. With unmatched clinical reasoning, explainability, and protection against hallucinations, Mendel AI is set to redefine the clinical data landscape."

Partnering with Snowflake

Mendel AI has teamed up with Snowflake to integrate its generative AI solutions directly into the Snowflake environment. This collaboration enables customers to deploy Hypercube and limit data egress. Hypercube is generally available on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, providing a seamless experience for life science companies.

Lisa Arbogast, Industry Principal for Life Sciences at Snowflake, shared: "Mendel AI's Hypercube Platform, combined with Snowflake's infrastructure, offers life sciences a cutting-edge tool for clinical development. Together, we ensure data is used to its fullest potential while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance."

Our Reasoning-Ready Product Suite on Snowflake:

Hypercube Cohorts : Define cohorts and discover insights leveraging all your diverse data sources with 5x increase in accuracy and scale not possible with general-purpose AI models.

: Define cohorts and discover insights leveraging all your diverse data sources with 5x increase in accuracy and scale not possible with general-purpose AI models. Hypercube Charts: Chat with medical records through a user-friendly interface with sophisticated clinical reasoning to complete review charts for visits, pre-authorization, trial matching and more with 30%+ more efficiency.

Chat with medical records through a user-friendly interface with sophisticated clinical reasoning to complete review charts for visits, pre-authorization, trial matching and more with 30%+ more efficiency. Hypercube Analyst: Query in a low-code interface powered by Hypergraph reasoning engine that captures semantic, temporal and hierarchical relationships, enabling 10x faster querying.

Query in a low-code interface powered by Hypergraph reasoning engine that captures semantic, temporal and hierarchical relationships, enabling 10x faster querying. Hypercube Build-Your-Own (BYO): Customize a tailored Hypercube co-pilot that leverages advanced clinical reasoning to fit your specific data needs & challenges. BYO comes with pre-built copilots for complex tasks like EMR-to-EDC, site activations, commercial alerts, and custom NLPs and LLMs.

To provide customers with an interactive preview, Mendel AI is also launching TryMe, a trial environment available on the Mendel AI website, allowing users to explore Hypercube with a real-world clinical dataset. TryMe demo can be experienced on https://www.mendel.ai/get-a-demo. Join the Webinar: Supercharging Clinical Data Workflows

Along with Snowflake, Mendel AI will host a webinar titled "Supercharging Clinical Data Workflows with Mendel AI and Snowflake" on September 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM PT. The session will demonstrate how Mendel's Hypercube Platform accelerates clinical insights, featuring practical examples of cohort analysis and data integration using Snowflake. Register for the webinar here.

About Mendel AI

Mendel AI supercharges clinical data workflows by coupling large language models with a proprietary clinical hypergraph, delivering scalable clinical reasoning without hallucinations and ensuring 100% explainability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Mendel is backed by blue-chip investors, including Oak HC/FT and DCM.

For more information, visit www.mendel.ai or contact [email protected]

Contact: Chris Gale at [email protected]

