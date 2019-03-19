Mender Enterprise launched to extend OTA updates to all software and devices in IoT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Mender.io, the leading open source project for over-the-air (OTA) software update management for IoT devices, unveils Mender Enterprise: the supported version of Mender that extends software updates to all software and devices in IoT.

Mender Enterprise builds upon the success of the Mender open source project and is customizable for fine-grained updates of all software and devices in IoT. "We launched Mender Enterprise due to the demand of extending support to smaller devices and supporting the wider variety of OTA use cases," said Eystein Stenberg, CTO of Mender.io. "Mender Enterprise will allow other use cases that include proxy deployments, container- and package-based updates, as well as many other use cases."

While the Mender open source project supports Linux-based devices on embedded systems such as System on Modules and Single Board Computers, Mender Enterprise extends its support to more resource-constrained devices such as microcontrollers and ECU's. Mender Enterprise enables the flexibility and customization to support the heterogeneous embedded systems market so that any device and OS can be supported.

"We are experiencing strong growth and it is clear what the IoT market needs: an extensible update manager that supports a wide mix of connected devices and use cases," said Ralph Nguyen, Head of Community Development. "Our customers come from a broad range of industries, including automotive, industrial, transportation, healthcare, smart energy, housing, and consumer electronics. Each industry has their own nuances, Mender Enterprise is aimed at addressing this through customization and extensibility."

Thomas Ryd, CEO, "Mender Enterprise's flexibility and customization allows it to meet the disparate needs of the growing connected device market and expands on our Mission of Securing the World's Connected Devices by ensuring any device can be updated to fix bugs, patch security vulnerabilities, and deploy new features to devices in the field."

Contact: Ralph Nguyen

Office: +1 (415) 830-1602

SOURCE Mender.io

