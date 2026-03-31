Mending Launches Mending Access, Bringing Integrated Direct Primary Care to TPAs and Self-Funded Employers Nationwide

New platform enables TPAs and employers to operationalize Direct Primary Care inside the health plan with claims-level transparency — already reaching 100,000+ covered lives

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mending today announced the launch of Mending Access, a new platform that enables third-party administrators (TPAs) and self-funded employers to offer Direct Primary Care (DPC) as a fully integrated health plan benefit. Since launching in January 2026, Mending Access has already expanded DPC access to more than 100,000 covered lives across employer-sponsored health plans.

Employer interest in Direct Primary Care has grown significantly over the past few years as companies look for ways to improve access to primary care while controlling healthcare costs. But in most cases, DPC has been offered as a separate or loosely connected benefit—limiting adoption and making it difficult for employers and plan administrators to measure utilization and impact.

Mending Access solves this problem. The platform connects DPC practices directly into employer health plans and TPA administration workflows, enabling eligibility management, automated data exchange, precise payments only when employees actively use DPC, and claims-level reporting on utilization. For employers and TPAs, this provides the operational infrastructure and transparency needed to evaluate engagement and measure the return on primary care investment.

"Direct Primary Care has always had the potential to reshape how employers think about healthcare, but operational barriers have slowed adoption," said Jay Kempton, CEO of The Kempton Group Administrators and Co-founder of the Free Market Medical Association. "Employers want the accessibility and physician relationship that DPC offers, but they also need transparency, reporting, and automation to administer their plans responsibly. Mending Access brings those pieces together, and helps move DPC from the margins into the mainstream for employers."

The launch also marks a rapid expansion in Mending's national footprint—and the reach of the DPC model. Until recently, Mending worked with DPC practices in only two states, where it offers DPC-centered health insurance on the ACA Marketplace. Today, the company is active in 12 states, and it expects to be partnering with DPC practices in more than 25 states by the end of 2026.

Mending Access helps DPC providers participate more easily in employer-sponsored healthcare while preserving the core simplicity of the DPC care model.

"We've spent the last five years building technology alongside the DPC community and earning our way to be a trusted and credible partner," said Jeff Yuan, Co-founder of Mending. "That foundation has allowed us to build a bridge between employers who want better primary care for their employees and the DPC doctors already delivering it. Mending Access brings more patients into the DPC model while preserving what makes it work."

For employers and TPAs, the platform offers a way to incorporate high-access, relationship-based primary care into the core health plan—with the visibility and reporting rigor needed for responsible plan administration. For DPC providers, it opens up more channels of patient growth without the administrative burden and in a manner consistent with their business model.

Qualifying DPC practices across the country are now invited to join the Mending Access program. Participation is available at no cost, and early partners will have the opportunity to serve employer populations as Mending continues expanding its national coverage footprint throughout 2026.

About Mending

Mending is an AI-native health technology company accelerating the future of care. Designed as a technology platform first, Mending powers solutions that connect healthcare administration, payments, and data in one unified system. Its first products were ACA Marketplace health plans in Maine and Oklahoma, built around Direct Primary Care (DPC). Today, that same platform powers Mending Access, a national solution that enables TPAs, employers, and DPC practices to integrate the DPC model into employer health plans across the country. For more information, visit www.mending.com/access.

Media Contact

Jeff Yuan

Co-founder, Mending

[email protected]

SOURCE Mending