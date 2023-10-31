Mend.io Announces Mend Renovate Enterprise Edition to Support Dependency Management with Unlimited Scalability

News provided by

Mend.io

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Industry-leading dependency management tool now offers dedicated premium support and Smart Merge Control for enterprise users

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend.io, a leader in application security, today launched Mend Renovate Enterprise Edition. Mend Renovate Enterprise Edition adds unlimited server scalability, dedicated support, and premium features to Renovate, the world's leading dependency management tool.

Mend Renovate is the industry leader in dependency management, downloaded more than a billion times — including by most of the top 10 tech giants — to help keep their applications safe and up to date. It scans application software to identify external dependencies and automate changes to projects to upgrade to the latest version of these dependencies. The Renovate CLI as well as Mend's free Renovate Community Edition process one repository at a time, which is often suitable for small to medium development environments, but provides significant lag for developers when companies have thousands of repositories. Renovate Enterprise Edition addresses this problem through unlimited horizontal scaling of server resources, offering organizations the ability to process large numbers of repositories simultaneously to provide maximum responsiveness for developers.

Mend Renovate Enterprise Edition also offers dedicated Premium support from Mend.io and access to premium features from Mend.io, such as Smart Merge Control, a feature that allows developers to customize the way pull requests (PRs) are delivered based on how likely an update is to be backwards-compatible. This can help developers quickly process updates with limited testing and with less failures, providing significant productivity gains.

"Keeping dependencies up to date is one of the most effective ways to reduce technical debt and avoid software vulnerabilities, especially as most companies rely heavily on external dependencies" said Rhys Arkins, Mend.io Vice President of Product. "Mend Renovate Enterprise Edition offers a commercially supported version of Renovate built with the power to help developers handle enterprise-scale needs."

Benefits of Mend Renovate Enterprise Edition include:

  • Automatic dependency updates
  • Highly responsive interactivity
  • Reduced technical debt
  • Improved code quality
  • Increased productivity

Both Mend Renovate Enterprise Edition and Mend Renovate Community Edition are self-hosted container-based applications, allowing organizations to keep everything on their own infrastructure and maintain full control over their servers. This is essential for organizations that have their code repositories behind multiple layers of internal security. Both versions also feature a job scheduler and webhooks. The job scheduler and priority job queue automate the process of running Renovate against each of the onboarded repositories. Combined with this, webhooks will trigger a Renovate job when important activities occur on the repository - like updating a package file or merging a PR. Mend will also ensure that Renovate Enterprise ships with a recent yet stable version of the open-source Renovate CLI, thus ensuring that new Renovate features are constantly being delivered to Renovate Enterprise while not sacrificing reliability.

For more information on Mend.io Renovate Enterprise Edition, visit www.mend.io/renovate-enterprise/. 

About Mend.io
Mend.io, formerly known as WhiteSource, has over a decade of experience helping global organizations build world-class AppSec programs that reduce risk and accelerate development -– using tools built into the technologies that software and security teams already love. Our automated technology protects organizations from supply chain and malicious package attacks, vulnerabilities in open-source and custom code, and open-source license risks. With a proven track record of successfully meeting complex and large-scale application security needs, Mend.io is the go-to technology for the world's most demanding development and security teams. The company has more than 1,000 customers, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, and manages Renovate, the open-source automated dependency update project. For more information, visit www.mend.io, the Mend.io blog, and Mend.io on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Mend.io

Also from this source

New Research from ESG and Mend.io Reveals Key Best Practices for Application Security Effectiveness

New research sponsored by Mend.io and conducted by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) found application security programs struggle to scale ...

Mend.io Launches New Version of Mend for Containers

Mend.io, a leader in application security, today announced Mend for Containers, a range of new features included with Mend's Software Composition...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.