Mend.io Launches New Version of Mend for Containers

New Features Protect Cloud-Native Applications from Vulnerabilities and License Risks Throughout Software Development Lifecycle

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend.io, a leader in application security, today announced Mend for Containers, a range of new features included with Mend's Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to scan container images and registries at scale, as well as providing runtime vulnerability prioritization from Kubernetes clusters to protect cloud-native applications from vulnerabilities and license risks throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC), from code to cloud. 

Mend for Containers helps DevSecOps teams identify threats prior to deployment and enforce security policies for containers, allowing greater control and visibility over the security of applications. Organizations can scan while images are in production and trace vulnerabilities in container images back to their source repository to pinpoint their origin and accelerate the remediation loop DevSecOps teams can gain control over security policies to allow or reject container images based on their level of risk, discover license issues with dependencies introduced in operating system packages, detect exposed secrets in container images before deployment to prevent supply chain attacks, and get protection from vulnerabilities introduced after pipeline AppSec scanning is complete.

"Effective risk reduction approaches for cloud-native applications include taking a holistic approach to the SDLC — finding and remediating risks as they are introduced, from coding with secure practices to evaluating risks with runtime scanning post-deployment," said Jeff Martin, vice president of product at Mend.io. "Mend for Containers brings Mend.io's leading detection and prioritization capabilities to container security, allowing developer teams to ensure quality and security every step of the way."

New Mend for Containers features include:

  • New container image scanning tool available in unified CLI
  • Secret detection for container images
  • EPSS score to prioritize vulnerabilities
  • Ability to trace container images to their source repository
  • Container registry integrations to scan containers at scale
  • License detection for operating system packages

For more information, visit Booth #2851 at Black Hat USA or visit www.mend.io.

About Mend.io
Mend.io, formerly known as WhiteSource, has over a decade of experience helping global organizations build world-class AppSec programs that reduce risk and accelerate development -– using tools built into the technologies that software and security teams already love. Our automated technology protects organizations from supply chain and malicious package attacks, vulnerabilities in open-source and custom code, and open-source license risks. With a proven track record of successfully meeting complex and large-scale application security needs, Mend.io is the go-to technology for the world's most demanding development and security teams. The company has more than 1,000 customers, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, and manages Renovate, the open-source automated dependency update project. For more information, visit www.mend.io, the Mend.io blog, and Mend.io on LinkedIn and Twitter.

