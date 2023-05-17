Mendix 10 Debuts on June 27th

Mendix 10 delivers multiple innovations to drive digital transformation

and power the composable enterprise

Live-streamed global launch event will unveil latest advancements in low-code

enterprise application development

BOSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it will unveil Mendix 10 , the next major release of the industry-leading low-code development platform, on June 27th, 2023. Mendix customers, media and anyone interested in the future of software development are invited to register and attend the live-streamed launch event.

Mendix 10 sets a new standard for digital transformation and powers "the composable enterprise," an approach to digital delivery that emphasizes modularity and democratization.

Mendix 10 delivers:

An improved developer experience to make development faster and easier

Continuous collaboration between the business and IT beyond the typical application lifecycle

More advanced AI development bots to assist developers and ensure quality

Easier integration of AI and machine learning to build smart apps

Advanced UI/UX capabilities to create engaging customer experiences across devices

Flexible multi-cloud deployment options as well as the industry's most effective governance and control at a platform level

Special capabilities to help independent software vendors develop, adapt, market, and manage their solutions

"Mendix 10 is a major step in application development that prepares enterprises for their next step in digital transformation, and the next, and the next," said Tim Srock, CEO of Mendix. "Mendix 10 will help every developer deliver high-quality and intelligent software faster without sacrificing quality or security. It sets a new standard as a comprehensive platform where developers and business technologists, as co-creators, can ideate, collaborate, orchestrate, integrate, and operate the solutions that will accelerate their transformation journey."

Join Mendix on June 27th for the virtual Mendix 10 kickoff! Register today here .

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix , the low-code engine of the Siemens Xcelerator platform, is quickly becoming the application development platform of choice to drive the enterprise digital landscape. Mendix's industry-leading low-code platform, dedicated partner network, and extensive marketplace support advanced technology solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and engages business technologists to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise. Mendix empowers enterprises to build apps faster than ever; catalyzes meaningful collaboration between IT and business experts; and maintains IT control of the entire application landscape. Consistently recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator are the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix low-code platform is used by more than 4,000 enterprises in 46 countries and has an active community of more than 300,000 developers who have created over 200,000 applications.

