Mendix and Deloitte Canada Announce Strategic Alliance to Build Low-Code Digital Solutions for Enterprise Customers

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte Canada , a member firm of the world's largest professional services firm, to utilize the Mendix low-code software development platform on behalf of enterprise customers seeking business transitions enabled by technology. To build capacity and expertise, Deloitte's system engineering group has established centers of excellence (CoE) across the country to certify and deploy 50 Mendix rapid software developers to work on large-scale application development for customers in the financial services, insurance, logistics, public sector, and energy resource markets.

"In order to thrive, companies we serve need to transform ongoing business operations, to increase efficiencies or to target new revenue streams," says Anthony Chan, a partner and the national systems engineering leader at Deloitte Canada. "Deloitte is a champion when it comes to embracing the trend of using low-code to develop enterprise software for key business operations. The demand for IT services is rapidly increasing, and this strategic alliance helps us bridge the low-code talent gap and unlocks our ability to bring digital solutions quickly to market."

A paradigm shift for global system integrators

One challenge facing legacy enterprises originally chartered in the 20th century is to engineer new ways to provide value and tailored services in the 21st century marketplace. Widespread adoption of next-generation technologies such as cloud-based software deployment, mobile access, microservices architecture, AI enablement, and chatbots has heightened expectations for frictionless user experiences across multiple channels by enterprise customers and workforce employees.

Low-code has proven itself to be a platform that readily supports integration of these and other next-generation technologies, while at the same time facilitating tremendous cost efficiency throughout the application lifecycle. A recent Forrester: Total Economic Impact (TEI) Report highlighted the financial benefits for a hypothetical composite organization — an amalgam of four real-life enterprises using Mendix low-code for an average of almost six years — gained by building and deploying software with the Mendix low-code platform. Those benefits include an estimated $8.1 million in savings over three years for application delivery and an additional $3.3 million in profits from accelerating the time to market for new products and services.

Future-proofing legacy enterprises with low-code deployment

Nick Ford, chief technology evangelist at Mendix, added, "Our alliance, and Deloitte's commitment as manifest in the new Centers of Excellence, will empower Deloitte to deliver all of the benefits of the Mendix low-code platform to its enterprise clients. A wider pool of developers, enhanced collaboration, accelerated time-to-impact, automation of routine IT maintenance and 'plumbing' chores, and greater efficiency throughout the entire application lifecycle combine to deliver real enterprise digital transformation."

The strategic collaboration between Deloitte Canada and Mendix builds on the successful alliance in other regions of the world, including the U.S. Recently, Deloitte participated in the Mendix World 2.0 conference that explored groundbreaking uses of Mendix's low-code software development platform. On September 2, Peter Fever, managing director, Deloitte U.S., moderated an executive roundtable discussion with finance executives on "Banking's Perpetual Digital Transformation."

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

