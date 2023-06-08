Mendix Announces Ambitious New Strategy Designed for Independent Software Vendors to Build and Market Nextgen Solutions

The Mendix enterprise low-code platform creates tremendous commercial opportunities for software startups, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators

Exchange of free and paid software components jumpstarts the 'composable enterprise' for success in the digital-first economy.

Mendix is the technology leading enterprise low-code development platform and a critical part of Siemens Xcelerator, the open digital business platform accelerating digital transformation from the smallest to the world's largest enterprises.

Sustaira, a new Mendix independent software vendor (ISV) partner, built a working environmental-social-governance (ESG) software solution in just six months using the Mendix low-code platform. The company also prebuilt over a dozen ESG and sustainability application templates and custom ESG apps for the Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator Marketplaces.

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, has announced an ambitious strategy to build a robust technology partner community to empower enterprises and software startups to dramatically accelerate digital transformation. The low-code leader is now strengthening and expanding its ecosystem with a new generation of technology partners and integrated solutions, and will support their offerings of solutions and software components in the Mendix and Siemens marketplaces.

The Mendix Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Program provides the tools, IP protection, and marketplace to enable ISV partners to build and monetize commercial software atop the Mendix platform. With Mendix, ISVs can quickly iterate, improve their products, and capitalize on new opportunities to market domain-specific solutions that leverage the ISV's unique expertise. ISV customer solutions can be customized and yet still benefit from fast and seamless upgrades.

The rise of the so-called 'composable enterprise' is seeing a corresponding demand for reusable software component building blocks that can be used to build solutions quickly and efficiently. ISV partner offerings already found in the Mendix Marketplace include connectors, feature modules, vertical industry templates, app services, widgets, and other components and packaged business capabilities that accelerate application development.

Conversely, ISV partners can download free components from the Mendix Marketplace to streamline and accelerate construction of their own product offerings.

Because Mendix is an integral part of Siemens Xcelerator , the open digital business platform that accelerates digital transformation, Mendix ISV partners also have the opportunity to offer their solutions and components in the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace .

A unique proposition among low-code platforms

As the world's leading enterprise low-code platform, Mendix is actively structuring relationships with ISVs, VARs, OEMs, and systems integrators that have expert domain knowledge. These partners are uniquely positioned to create components and entire solutions that target unique needs and pain points in leading vertical industries. Customers in those industries mitigate their risk and accelerate their transformation with proven packaged solutions, in turn ultimately delivering value faster to their own customers.

"From a CIO's perspective, Mendix is empowering technology partners of all kinds to build solutions. And, as the low-code solution within the Siemens Xcelerator platform, we are enabling companies across industries to digitally transform," said Jethro Borsje, chief solutions officer at Mendix. "The content provided by our low-code community reduces risk by showcasing road-tested solutions with out-of-the-box functionality, without compromising on the benefits that low-code software development has to offer."

Sustaira builds an ESG solution

As an example of the initiative's recent success, Mendix announced that ISV partner Sustaira has released an environmental-social-governance (ESG) platform built with Mendix. Sustaira deployed a beta platform in just six months, featuring customizable dashboard views into aggregated internal and external data and sustainability metrics. Designed with reusable software components, the Sustaira platform offers a highly efficient "composable" route for customers to quickly realize value from customized solutions.

Sustaira is a partner of both Mendix and Siemens Digital Industries Software Solutions. Its ESG-focused platform is available directly from Sustaira and from the Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator Marketplaces.

According to Markets and Markets , the global ESG reporting software market will grow from $0.7 billion in 2022 to $1.5 billion by 2027, at a compounded annual growth rate of 15.9%. Targeting the specialized needs of global enterprises seeking to meet net zero emission goals and related government mandates, Sustaira has rolled out a growing portfolio of customizable applications and ESG app templates.

"Sustaira is a textbook example of the platform economy that Mendix enterprise low-code facilitates," Mendix's Borsje said. "We've created a framework for partners and customers to create packaged business capabilities , software components, and complete customizable solutions, which they can commercialize. It creates a circular, network effect that benefits all parties and facilitates the rapid digitalization that is essential in today's digital-first economy."

For Sustaira, agility is key and Mendix delivers

"Speed, agility, and customization of digital tools are the keys to ESG reporting because the field is relatively new and every organization has different requirements," said Vincent de la Mar, founder and CEO of Sustaira. "We chose Mendix because we want to accelerate innovation with co-creation and partnerships. Mendix has a highly scalable and reliable enterprise software development platform that accelerates and simplifies application development. Applications that would take at least a year to build with .NET or Java can be done in weeks using Mendix's robust low-code platform."

Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator

Siemens Xcelerator is an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster and at scale. Xcelerator offers a curated, modular portfolio of software and IOT-enabled hardware solutions and services; an open ecosystem that enables co-creation between customers, Siemens, and certified partners; and the Xcelerator Marketplace. Mendix is the low-code engine for Xcelerator and offers ISVs a gateway to its powerful resources and capabilities.

Supporting a larger Mendix platform economy

Starting in 2020, the pandemic initiated a seismic shift that accelerated the digital-first economy and redefined the rules of competitive engagement. The ability to assemble digital capabilities from prebuilt components versus building them from scratch — the essential feature of the composable enterprise — is key to enterprise agility, adaptability, responsiveness, and ultimately, success.

"Our enterprise low-code platform has proven itself to be a critical technology for digital transformation," said Mendix CEO Tim Srock. "Mendix sits at the heart of the vibrant Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem. The Mendix Marketplace and the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace offer proven off-the-shelf functionality and innovative capabilities ready to be incorporated into digital solutions. When those solutions leverage domain expertise for specific industries, our customer's digital transformation journey accelerates exponentially."

Additionally, Mendix has expanded its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), broadening the scope of its cloud deployment and development operations to empower industrial organizations worldwide to "create without limits." Srock added, "The collaborative innovation between Mendix and AWS delivers significant value to customers across industries. This is best evidenced by Siemens, which has one of the largest deployments of Mendix on AWS in the world."

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix , the low-code engine of the Siemens Xcelerator platform, is quickly becoming the application development platform of choice to drive the enterprise digital landscape. Mendix's industry-leading low-code platform, dedicated partner network, and extensive marketplace support advanced technology solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and engages business technologists to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise. Mendix empowers enterprises to build apps faster than ever; catalyzes meaningful collaboration between IT and business experts; and maintains IT control of the entire application landscape. Consistently recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator are the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix low-code platform is used by more than 4,000 enterprises in 46 countries and has an active community of more than 300,000 developers who have created over 200,000 applications.

