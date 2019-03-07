Mendix Announces Opening of Submissions for Impact Awards 2019

BOSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens company and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise, today announced the opening of the inaugural Impact Awards with submissions now being accepted up until March 22, 2019.

The awards celebrate the many successes of customers who have built innovative custom solutions that solve business challenges and give their organizations a competitive advantage.

Any customer of Mendix can enter the five categories via the awards submission page :

Customer Experience Award - recognizing those who have improved the processes and experiences of their customers and business partners when interacting with their organization

- Digital Workplace Award - rewarding solutions that have improved workplace operations for employees

- Innovation Award - distinguishing those customers who have used Mendix in combination with other emerging technologies such as IoT, Machine Learning, Blockchain, or others to build something that previously wasn't possible

- Market Impact Award - celebrating customers who have given their company a competitive advantage over others in their industry with the solutions they have built

- Digital Transformation Award - identifying pioneers modernizing and transforming their organization

The winners of the awards will be unveiled at Mendix World 2019 - the premier global conference for everyone interested in low-code and digital innovation. Mendix World 2019 will take place April 16-17 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

"Enterprises across the world are using low-code technology to not only innovate and experiment but deliver mission critical solutions to business challenges that drive real world impact," said Derek Roos, CEO at Mendix. "The Impact Awards are a great opportunity to recognize the achievements of our customers in unleashing the full digital potential of their organization. We wish the best of luck to those entering and look forward to hearing more about their inspirational journeys using the world's leading low-code platform."

Customers can submit one entry per category and can submit an entry in as many categories as they wish. Finalists will be announced on March 28, 2019.

For more information about Mendix World 2019 and to register, please visit https://www.mendix.com/mendix-world/ .

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens company and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise, is transforming the world of legacy software and application development by bringing business and IT teams together to rapidly and collaboratively build robust and modern applications for the enterprise. The Mendix application development platform directly addresses the tremendous worldwide software developer talent gap, and involves business and IT at the very start and throughout the entire application building and deployment process. Recognized as a "Leader" by top analysts, including Gartner and Forrester , Mendix helps customers digitally transform their organizations and industries by building, managing, and improving apps at unprecedented speed and scale. More than 4,000 forward-thinking enterprises use the Mendix platform to build business applications that delight customers and improve operational efficiency. Join the Mendix community on LinkedIn and Twitter . Start building apps for free at signup.mendix.com .

