Mendix Announces World-Class Speaker Lineup for Mendix World 2019

BOSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , the global leader in low-code application development, today announced its initial speaker lineup for Mendix World 2019 , taking place on April 16-17 at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, one of the world's largest convention and concert venues. Mendix World attendees will hear from business and digital leaders from some of the world's most innovation-driven companies including Canada Post, Rabobank, eXp Realty, Zurich Insurance, Erie Insurance, Continental, and more.

Mendix World 2019 is the premier conference for those seeking to drive innovation, solve the IT resource and backlog crisis, and empower their organizations to greater performance through the power of low-code application development. As the leader in low-code, Mendix is attracting business leaders from across the globe to Rotterdam to showcase, analyze, learn about, and discuss the current trends and future direction of application development and the digital enterprise.

Top executives, IT leaders, enterprise architects, professional developers, BizDevOps teams, business strategists, and other attendees will share their stories and discuss their business challenges and successes around application development and the digitization of their enterprises. Mendix World speakers will share their passions for innovation, best practices and lessons learned, customer-centric case studies, and much more.

Mendix World 2019 confirmed speakers include:

Anik Dubrueil – CIO, Canada Post, Canada's parcel delivery service

Gerrie de Jonge – CTO, PostNL, the postal and logistic solutions provider for the Benelux countries

Ruben Fechner – SVP of Business Applications and Support, ERIE Insurance Group, a FORTUNE 500 multi-line insurance company

Stephen Ledwit h – VP of Engineering, eXp Realty, the first cloud-based real estate brokerage and the largest residential real estate brokerage in North America

Jeroen Sanders – CIO, Enexis Groep, one of the three largest Dutch DGO's

Barrington Clarke – DevOps Lead, Zurich Insurance, a US$64 billion, global multi-line insurer

Howard Roberts – Program Manager and Senior Project Manager, Dun & Bradstreet, one of the world's premier business data, insight, and analytics company

Sven Fleischer – Global Team Lead, Finance IT, Continental, a global mobility enterprise and manufacturer of premium tires with customers in 60 countries

Pascal Smissaert – Engineering Lead, RADD and Robotics, ABN AMRO, the third largest bank in the Netherlands

Jeroen Gortzen – Senior Digital Marketer and Program Owner, VGZ, one of the largest non-profit health insurance companies in the Netherlands

Martijn Groenewegen – Digital Transformation Lead, City of Rotterdam

Erik van der Steen – RAD Program Manager, City of Rotterdam

Mark Roemers – CEO, AntTail, leading provider of services for pharma logistics and cold chain monitoring

Joost Landman – IT Architect, Rabobank, an international financial services provider founded in the Netherlands

Jacques van der Krogt – Founder, Vitatech, a technology company providing fully connected eco-systems for buildings

Michael Blaetter – Director, DSM, a global company specializing in nutrition, health and sustainable living

Mark Boon – Product Owner/Lead Solution Engineer, DSM, a global company specializing in nutrition, health and sustainable living

"This year at Mendix World, we're expecting over 3,000 CIOs, App Dev Leaders and Developers from across the globe, and our goal is to have each person leave the conference with business-altering strategies they can implement the very next day," said Derek Roos, CEO of Mendix. "The agenda is filled with some of the world's preeminent leaders and digital strategists. Every single speaker is bringing to the stage their unique story, and their experiences and insight will inspire audiences to reshape the way they approach innovation."

To register, please visit https://www.mendix.com/mendix-world/ .

About Mendix

