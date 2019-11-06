Mendix CEO Derek Roos Honored as 'CxO of the Year' and Mendix Recognized as Software Supplier of the Year by Computable Magazine

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that Derek Roos, co-founder and chief executive officer at Mendix, has been recognized as CxO of the Year. Also, Mendix was named Software Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive year. These honors were extended at the annual awards ceremony of the Computable Awards, which recognize the most prominent technology companies, projects and individuals in the Netherlands.

The Computable Awards are considered to be one of the most important IT prizes in the Netherlands, as the readership of the Computable platform consists primarily of decision-makers in the IT industry. The winners of the awards are determined 50 percent by a professional jury and 50 percent by the votes of the market.

Strong leadership

For the CxO of the Year Award, the jury reported that it was impressed by the strong leadership Derek Roos has shown in the last twelve months. He has led the vision for Mendix through its rapid growth following its acquisition by Siemens in 2018 for $730 million .

Under Roos' leadership, Mendix extended its platform and ecosystem to develop world-class applications, empowered its customer base of visionary 'makers' — including "citizen developers" — to create state-of-the-art programs through low-code development, and became the primary application platform for all Siemens Cloud Solutions .

Industry leader

The acquisition by Siemens in 2018 also positioned Mendix well to win the Software Supplier of the Year Award for the second year in a row, an extraordinary achievement. With nearly 4,000 global organizations using the Mendix platform to enhance their digital experience and drive innovation, Mendix has established itself as the low-code industry leader. Recognizing this leadership, Siemens has maintained investment in Mendix's independent go-to-market operations.

In the first half of 2019, Mendix saw continued strong bookings growth, a tremendous turnout at Mendix World 2019, and the unveiling of Mendix 8, arguably the most powerful low-code application to date, featuring support for any cloud environment, advanced AI and "smart apps" capabilities, the only native low-code development capability, and other groundbreaking functionality. Combined with expected growth to over 700 employees this year, Mendix was clearly the strongest contender for Software Supplier of the Year.

The Computable Award honors come on the heels of Mendix's recent recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Multiexperience Development Platforms and Low-Code Application Platforms .

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

