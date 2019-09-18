Mendix CEO Honored as Top Finalist in Leadership and Innovation for Prestigious Leadership Award

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise , today announced that Derek Roos, co-founder and chief executive officer at Mendix, has been named as a finalist in the CEO of the Year for Emerging Companies category by the 2019 Mass Tech Leadership Awards . Roos is one of five finalists selected from the pool of emerging Boston innovators.

In the last twelve months, Roos has led the vision for Mendix through its rapid growth following the Siemens acquisition for $730 million --the largest acquisition in Boston for 2018. Through Roos's leadership, Mendix extended its platform and ecosystem to develop world-class industry SaaS solutions, empowered its robust customer base of visionary Makers to create state-of-the-art programs through low-code and no-code app development, and became the primary application platform for all Siemens Cloud Solutions . Roos was also voted as one of the best CEOs to work for in 2018 by Glassdoor.

This honor comes on the heels of Mendix's recent recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Multiexperience Development Platforms and Low Code Application Platforms .

"As the global leader in low-code and no-code app development, Mendix is a proud member of the Boston technology community," said Derek Roos. "I am honored to be recognized as a finalist for the CEO of the Year for Emerging Companies"

Finalists for the Mass Technology Leadership Awards were selected from hundreds of nominations that were judged by panels of industry leaders in each of the 16 categories. Winners will be announced at the All Stars of Tech Winners' Celebration on November 6 at Fenway Park. More details, advance registration and sponsorship information are available at https://www.masstlc.org/leadership-awards/ .

