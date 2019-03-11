Mendix Cited as a "Leader" Among Low-Code Development Platforms

BOSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise, announced today it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D [Application Development & Delivery] Professionals, Q1 2019. The Forrester report notes, "In our survey of global developers, 23% reported using low-code platforms in 2018, and another 22% planned to do so within a year. Digital businesses' demand for ever more software ever more quickly is the big driver of adoption."

The Forrester report recognized Mendix as a features pacesetter. According to the report, "Mendix continues to advance the state of the art in low-code platforms for AD&D. Reference customers give the Mendix platform high marks. Mendix has expanded its features to manage the continuous integration development style, manage environments and application life cycles, and automate app deployment in part to respond to the needs of its new owner, Siemens, and biggest partner, SAP. These, and a partnership with IBM, set Mendix apart in this market. No other low-code vendor has big-vendor relationships that open so many prospect doors."

Mendix is the only full-stack, low-code development platform providing the capabilities required by professional and citizen developers to deliver mission-critical applications.

Empower citizen and professional developers: Citizen developers can use the web-based WYSIWYG environment and visual modeling to rapidly prototype cross-platform applications without the need to code. A common metadata model ensures professional developers can turn these prototypes into production-grade enterprise apps by adding complex logic, functionality, and custom code extensions using a rich, full-function, downloadable IDE, the Desktop Modeler.

Citizen developers can use the web-based WYSIWYG environment and visual modeling to rapidly prototype cross-platform applications without the need to code. A common metadata model ensures professional developers can turn these prototypes into production-grade enterprise apps by adding complex logic, functionality, and custom code extensions using a rich, full-function, downloadable IDE, the Desktop Modeler. Create apps once, for all devices: Mendix supports the development of responsive and native mobile apps right out of the box, using a single visual model, so enterprises can efficiently deliver apps to all their users without having to navigate multiple tools or code bases. This approach reduces the workloads and failure points commonly experienced with traditional app development models that are siloed and slow.

Mendix supports the development of responsive and native mobile apps right out of the box, using a single visual model, so enterprises can efficiently deliver apps to all their users without having to navigate multiple tools or code bases. This approach reduces the workloads and failure points commonly experienced with traditional app development models that are siloed and slow. Deploy to any cloud, without the headaches: With Mendix, app development teams keep all their cloud options open, without locking into pre-disposed solutions or compromising their cloud strategy. Mendix's cloud-native architecture provides a full featured, out-of-the-box, one-click cloud deployment to all leading public clouds, and easy deployment to private and virtual private clouds as well. Mendix also continues to be the only low-code platform that leverages containerization as a core technology, so apps can run on any Cloud Foundry or Kubernetes-based environment.

With Mendix, app development teams keep all their cloud options open, without locking into pre-disposed solutions or compromising their cloud strategy. Mendix's cloud-native architecture provides a full featured, out-of-the-box, one-click cloud deployment to all leading public clouds, and easy deployment to private and virtual private clouds as well. Mendix also continues to be the only low-code platform that leverages containerization as a core technology, so apps can run on any Cloud Foundry or Kubernetes-based environment. Create rich user experiences: Design smart, engaging user experiences with Mendix's extensive library of solutions that include cognitive services, modern and emerging user interaction methods, conversational UIs, chatbots, and VPAs. Developers can easily incorporate these emerging technologies within their Mendix apps by simply dragging and dropping pre-built connectors.

Design smart, engaging user experiences with Mendix's extensive library of solutions that include cognitive services, modern and emerging user interaction methods, conversational UIs, chatbots, and VPAs. Developers can easily incorporate these emerging technologies within their Mendix apps by simply dragging and dropping pre-built connectors. Use AI to accelerate development: Mendix remains the first and only low-code platform to offer in-product, real time, AI-assisted development to increase developer productivity and reduce the learning curve for citizen developers. Using machine learning analysis of over five million application flows across 15 industries, Mendix Assist provides next-step suggestions and expert quality, performance, and maintenance recommendations, which increases developer productivity and application quality.

Mendix remains the first and only low-code platform to offer in-product, real time, AI-assisted development to increase developer productivity and reduce the learning curve for citizen developers. Using machine learning analysis of over five million application flows across 15 industries, Mendix Assist provides next-step suggestions and expert quality, performance, and maintenance recommendations, which increases developer productivity and application quality. Access the industry's leading ecosystems: Mendix enables developers to access certified, out-of-the-box integrations with SAP and IBM systems, through its industry-leading partnerships. Mendix's acquisition by Siemens, finalized in Q4 2018, further expands Mendix's leadership in distribution partnerships.

"We believe our recognition as a leader among low-code platforms continues to validate Mendix as a complete provider with the technology, innovation, and distribution reach to help global enterprises extract more value by developing, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications like never before," said Derek Roos, CEO at Mendix. "Our customers continue to achieve real, substantial, and measurable business outcomes with unprecedented speed and efficiency, and I'm looking forward to seeing what they make with Mendix in 2019."

The research is a thorough and exhaustive evaluation of vendor capabilities using 28 distinct criteria, conducted by Forrester analysts who are experts in the area. Evaluation criteria are grouped in three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Vendors are ranked and grouped as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers, with Leaders being the highest ranking. To download a copy of the report, please visit https://www.mendix.com/resources/forrester-low-code-platform-wave/.

For more information about Mendix's low-code platform, please visit www.mendix.com.

