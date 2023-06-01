Mendix Earns FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation for its Low-Code Enterprise Application Development Platform for Government Customers

Siemens Government Technologies, the wholly owned, cleared federal arm of Siemens in the U.S., is the cloud service provider for Mendix Cloud for Government

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced Mendix Cloud for Government has taken a critical step toward achieving full authorization through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), receiving the "In Process'' designation. Under the sponsorship of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mendix Cloud for Government now moves closer to achieving full "Authorization to Operate" status, with a rigorously tested system security plan, available to any government agency seeking cost-saving, time-efficient, rapidly deployable and secure low-code applications.

FedRAMP promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. Mendix is being utilized today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Mendix is a cloud-agnostic platform that runs on AWS GovCloud (US) and is managed by Siemens Government Technologies (SGT). As such, Mendix empowers public sector customers to deploy their technology stack via public or private cloud, on premises, at the edge, or in hybrid configurations. These capabilities, along with an extensive catalog of certified workflows and customized components, are packaged in Mendix Cloud for Government as a vertical solution at the FedRAMP Moderate impact level.

"Our successful participation in FedRAMP builds upon the importance that Mendix places on digital trust and security ," said Tim Srock, CEO at Mendix. "In a regulated environment, FedRAMP validates the trustworthiness, safety, and reliability of our platform for building solutions that support internal government operations and e-government services for citizens. It sends a strong signal to our global partners, systems integrators, and enterprises supplying the federal government that Mendix continues to prioritize security, data privacy, and risk management for cloud-based operations at the highest level."

John Ustica, president and CEO, Siemens Government Technologies, said: "As the cloud service provider supporting Mendix Cloud for Government, we are excited to broaden our cloud portfolio of solutions and services for government customers to help them address increasingly complex missions and service delivery environments in the most secure way possible."

The pandemic-related demand for digital-first channels and expanded e-government services in the public sector proved to be a historic tipping point . Governments now face accelerated demands and legal directives to modernize legacy networks, expand interagency collaboration, and streamline delivery of critical services to constituents.

Analysts predict that cloud-based spending by the U.S. government, already the world's largest buyer of IT solutions, will skyrocket, nearly doubling from 2019's $5.3 billion for cloud computing goods and services to $9.1 billion by 2024.

Extensive controls to safeguard cloud-based innovation

Public sector agencies are using cloud-based applications to integrate innovative technologies such as AI, hyper automation, and IoT connectivity into digital solutions to address tomorrow's needs for civic resource management, environmental sustainability, economic development, and community health. In an era when headlines regularly report the latest cyberattack or data breach, public sector CIOs and IT managers can only be confident unlocking these benefits when they know that highly sensitive data is protected system-wide at an acceptable level of risk.

"As a cloud-native company, Mendix understands the paramount importance of security and end-user trust," said Frank Baalbergen, Mendix's chief information security officer. "Security and compliance is embedded across the entire platform architecture and infrastructure." Prior to receiving FedRAMP 'In Process" designation, Mendix had already obtained the highest level of independent security certifications of any low-code software development vendor.

Mendix is a member of the global Charter of Trust , a nonprofit educational and advocacy forum initiated by Siemens at 2018's Munich Security Conference to advance the highest standards of cybersecurity and digitalization. Mendix also works closely with CrowdStrike, a third-party endpoint security software as a service, and Lacework, a data-driven security platform for the cloud, and HackerOne, an ethical "white hat" vulnerability coordination program that searches technology stacks for cyber risks before they are exposed for public use.

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability , plus additional resources on Mendix security and third-party certifications .

Connect with Mendix

Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix , the low-code engine of the Siemens Xcelerator platform, is quickly becoming the application development platform of choice to drive the enterprise digital landscape. Mendix's industry-leading low-code platform, dedicated partner network, and extensive marketplace support advanced technology solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and engages business technologists to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise. Mendix empowers enterprises to build apps faster than ever; catalyzes meaningful collaboration between IT and business experts; and maintains IT control of the entire application landscape. Consistently recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator are the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix low-code platform is used by more than 4,000 enterprises in 46 countries and has an active community of more than 300,000 developers who have created over 200,000 applications.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens' innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

Press Inquiries:

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director of Global Communications

Mendix

[email protected]

(415) 518-7870

Sara Black

Bospar

[email protected]

(213) 618-1501

SOURCE Mendix