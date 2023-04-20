Mendix Enables ISVs to Digitalize Vertical Industries Faster, Flexibly and Securely

New ISV partner In Motion built a cloud-native suite of modular insurance solutions that accelerate digital transformation of critical insurance processes

The Mendix enterprise low-code platform creates commercial opportunities for software startups, independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers, and systems integrators

Modular solutions and customizable apps enable organizations to realize the 'composable enterprise' for success in the digital-first economy

The Mendix low-code development platform is part of Siemens Xcelerator , the open digital business platform that is driving digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, has embarked on an aggressive strategy to build a robust technology partner community that empowers enterprises and software startups to dramatically accelerate digital transformation. As part of Siemens Xcelerator , the open digital business platform that accelerates digital transformation, Mendix is expanding its low-code ecosystem with a new generation of technology partners and integrated solutions.

As an example of the initiative's recent success, Mendix announced today that ISV partner In Motion has built a suite of modular, cloud-native solutions, called Policysense, that enables and accelerates an insurer's critical processes including sales, distribution, claims, policy administration, reinsurance, and premium collection. The insurance companies which have piloted or are using the solution benefit from agile product delivery guided by In Motion's expert staff. They can customize their applications quickly to meet their organization's unique requirements. Importantly, it is the first end-to-end insurance system built on Mendix.

Representatives from Mendix and In Motion will be available at ITC LATAM, April 24 to 26, 2023, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, booth #112 to answer questions about the Mendix platform and Policysense.

In Motion is transforming the insurance industry

In Motion is a partner of both Mendix and Siemens Digital Industries Software Solutions. Its insurance-focused platform is available directly from In Motion and from the Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator Marketplaces.

According to a 2022 McKinsey & Co. report , "Only a transformative approach will allow an insurer to survive and thrive in a post-COVID-19 world. Each carrier is unique, but any company can begin the process to improve productivity by establishing the trajectory and full performance potential of the business across the value chain — including sales and distribution, product development, operations, technology, and corporate functions."

"In Motion exemplifies the 'innovation platform economy' that Mendix is facilitating," said Jethro Borsje, chief ecosystem solutions officer at Mendix. "We've created a framework for partners and customers to create packaged business capabilities , software components, and complete customizable solutions, which they can commercialize. It creates a circular, network effect that benefits all parties and facilitates the rapid digitalization that is essential in today's digital-first economy."

A unique proposition among low-code platforms

As the world's leading enterprise low-code platform, Mendix has created a program specifically tailored to independent software vendors that empowers them to build commercial software atop the Mendix platform. With Mendix, ISVs can quickly iterate, improve their offering, and capitalize on new market opportunities. Reusable content offerings on the Mendix Marketplace include connectors, feature modules, vertical industry templates, app services, widgets, and other components and packaged business capabilities that accelerate application development. Partners can also create and market entire solutions customized for specific vertical industries.

Mendix is actively structuring relationships with ISVs, VARs, and systems integrators that have expert domain knowledge. These partners are uniquely positioned to create components and entire solutions that target unique needs and pain points in various industries. Customers in those industries mitigate their risk and accelerate their transformation with proven packaged solutions, in turn ultimately delivering value faster to their own customers.

"From a CIO's perspective, Mendix is empowering technology partners of all kinds to build solutions. And, as the low-code engine within the Siemens Xcelerator platform, we are enabling companies across industries to digitally transform," said Mendix's Jethro Borsje. "We know in this day and age, solutions to business needs are specialized and unique. The content provided by our low-code community reduces risk by showcasing road-tested solutions with out-of-the-box functionality without compromising on the benefits that low-code software development has to offer."

For In Motion and its customers, flexibility is key

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Mendix. The Mendix low-code platform is the perfect tool for us to develop and deliver solutions for digital innovation and insurance, helping to transform the business and operation of insurers and their value chain," said Pablo Moreno, CEO of In Motion. "We have no doubt that Policysense is the first insurance platform created with the breadth and depth of Siemens-Mendix engineering. Our new offering will allow the insurance world to differentiate itself and compete in a very agile way. This partnership brings us to the absolute forefront of a rapidly-changing industry."

Supporting a larger Mendix platform economy

Starting in 2020, the pandemic initiated a seismic shift that ushered in the digital-first economy and redefined the rules of competitive engagement. For enterprises to achieve the necessary agility to succeed, the ability to rapidly innovate and iterate is critical. The ability to assemble digital capabilities from prebuilt components vs. building them from scratch — the essential feature of "the composable enterprise" — is key to enterprise agility, adaptability, responsiveness, and ultimately, success.

"Our enterprise low-code platform has proven itself to be a critical technology for digital transformation," said Mendix CEO Tim Srock. "Mendix sits at the heart of the vibrant Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem. The Mendix Marketplace and the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace offer proven off-the-shelf functionality and innovative capabilities ready to be incorporated into digital solutions. When those solutions leverage domain expertise for specific industries, our customer's digital transformation journey accelerates exponentially."

More information about the Mendix ISV program .

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability . Link to additional resources as necessary.

