Mendix Named a Leader in Analyst Evaluation of Low-Code; Highlights Include Recognition for Innovation, Best-in-Class Features, and Thriving Community

Independent research firm names Mendix a Leader for low-code platforms

The recent launch of Mendix 10 further bolsters its position as industry's innovation Leader

BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for Professional Developers, Q2 2023 .

This announcement comes on the heels of this week's launch of Mendix 10 , the latest version of the Mendix low-code platform. At the global virtual launch event, Mendix demonstrated its leadership of the next generation of enterprise digital execution and once again redefined low-code by introducing market-leading innovation into every aspect of its enterprise-grade low-code platform.

With platform enhancements including additional AI and machine learning capabilities; turbo-charged business-IT collaboration; a streamlined developer experience; simplified tools for exquisite application UI/UX design; expanded cloud options; and tightened governance and control, Mendix 10 is built for the way modern enterprises need to build, manage, and deliver on digital solutions.

Importantly, Mendix 10 brings a low-code approach to new types of software problems including:

Microservices and event-driven architecture,

AI-assisted development and smart apps,

Intelligent automation,

Multi-experience development,

Data integration, and

DevOps automation for multi-cloud deployment.

"We are proud of Mendix's success as a Leader in low-code. We see this as directly attributable to our customer-first approach to innovation, roadmap, and experience," says Tim Srock, CEO of Mendix. "We are invested in the success of our customers and serve as a partner in their digitalization journey. The launch of Mendix 10 is another reflection of this investment and directly addresses the monumental shift in the way software will be built and managed in the enterprise."

Additional information about the launch of Mendix 10 can be found here .

Forrester commented on numerous highlights of the Mendix Platform in its report, noting, "its strategic strengths are its innovation history (e.g., through its data catalog feature) and its large community marketplace of over 5,000 platform add-ons." With the Mendix ecosystem of more than 300,000 members and a curated Marketplace, customers have access to a broad range of capabilities, data, and services created and packaged by Mendix experts and community developers.

Mendix was also recognized for its DevOps and cloud offerings, a key enabler for digital transformation. Forrester noted in its report, "the Mendix runtime is certified on multiple Kubernetes distributions — a unique feature among this Wave's leaders." Announced with Mendix 10 were numerous additional capabilities, including multi-region failover, expanded Mendix Cloud regions, and Mendix Private Platform for highly regulated deployments.

A complimentary copy of the full Forrester report is available here .

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix , the low-code engine of the Siemens Xcelerator platform, is quickly becoming the application development platform of choice to drive the enterprise digital landscape. Mendix's industry-leading low-code platform, dedicated partner network, and extensive marketplace support advanced technology solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and engages business technologists to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise. Mendix empowers enterprises to build apps faster than ever; catalyzes meaningful collaboration between IT and business experts; and maintains IT control of the entire application landscape. Consistently recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator are the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix low-code platform is used by more than 4,000 enterprises in 46 countries and has an active community of more than 300,000 developers who have created over 200,000 applications.

