Mendix Named a Top Mobile Application Development Platform by CRN; Solidifies Position as No-Code/Low-Code Leader

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced it has been named one of the "15 Coolest Mobile App Development Platforms" by CRN . The CRN report recognized Mendix's model-driven no-code/ low-code application and software development platform.

The announcement underscores an extremely successful first half of the year as Mendix solidifies its position as the preeminent vendor in the no-code/low-code market; a market expected to grow exponentially from USD 4.3 billion in 2017 to 27.2 billion in 2022 . In addition to this recognition, Mendix has been placed on CRN's Mobility 100 , which is the definitive list of the top mobile hardware, security and device management, software and service, and mobile app development platform vendors in the market today.

In April, Mendix, now backed by the worldwide technology and marketing might of Siemens , announced Spring '19 Release , a greatly enhanced version of the Mendix no-code/low-code application development platform that enterprises can use to build completely native mobile applications, the first and only low-code native mobile solution. Mendix Spring '19 Release provides tremendously powerful new no-code/low-code software development capabilities targeted at supporting large enterprises experiencing a severe shortage in software development talent, which is the case at nearly every large enterprise company.

"We're honored to be included in this list of top vendors of mobile application development platforms," said Derek Roos, CEO of Mendix. "The true power of the Mendix platform is captured in our recently announced "Go make it! " brand and technology philosophy. We're the only company that offers tools like Mendix Studio and Mendix Studio Pro , a single unified no-code/low-code development platform supporting the needs of citizen and professional developers, and that empowers enterprises of every shape and size to advance the breadth and depth of their digitalization agendas, which very often require the building of rich, native mobile apps."

Today's news follows closely on the heels of Mendix World 2019, the industry's leading no-code/low-code conference, which was held in mid-April in Rotterdam and attracted nearly 5,000 attendees . At the conference, Mendix made a number of important announcements, including availability of its Spring '19 Release ; the news that Mendix is now the exclusive natively integrated low-code software development platform for SAP HANA ; and the second generation of its AI app development tool, Mendix Assist .

To learn more about Mendix and its recent news announcements, please visit: https://www.mendix.com .

