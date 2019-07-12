Mendix Positioned as a Leader in the New Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms

BOSTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (Jason Wong, Van Baker, Mark Driver, Adrian Leow, Paul Vincent, 10 July 2019). In addition, Mendix is one of two vendors positioned furthest for completeness of vision.

The new Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms supersedes Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Mobile Application Development Platforms. As noted in the report, "This is the first Magic Quadrant for multiexperience development platforms (MXDPs), its predecessors having been Magic Quadrants for mobile app development platforms (MADPs). The change of name reflects the evolution of MADPs to serve expanding app use cases and development requirements. These requirements go beyond mobile apps to enable development of progressive web apps (PWAs), conversational apps (voice assistants and chatbots), immersive apps and wearable apps."

Mendix is the only low-code platform that offers true native mobile application development. Built on the React Native open source framework, Mendix enables mobile developers to deliver the genuine native experience users expect, leveraging the full interface capabilities of mobile devices including Touch ID, Bluetooth, pull to refresh, infinite swipe, the camera, geolocation, and others.

Additionally, Mendix supports the latest multiexperience interaction capabilities such as conversational UIs including Siri and Alexa, chatbots, augmented reality, and real-time access to SAP Leonardo, IBM Watson, and other cognitive AI cloud services.

"With Mendix, developers can deliver exceptional experiences that delight their users and create powerful competitive differentiation for their brands," said Johan den Haan, chief technology officer for Mendix. "But it takes the right architecture, the right design thinking, and intense collaboration between business and technology experts to create meaningful experiences to deliver the value these enhanced interaction schemes promise."

Mendix's cloud-native, microservices-based architecture enables developers to create an expanding set of experiences tailored for each point of interaction and persona, without having to recreate the underlying business logic, data, and integrations. These personalized and often contextualized experiences are increasingly expected by users as they are exposed to new interaction schemes that are more capable, user-friendly, and relevant.

The Mendix platform includes two integrated development environments — Studio for citizen developers and Studio Pro for professional developers — to facilitate the highest possible degree of sustained collaboration between business and technology experts. A common meta-data model and bi-directional sync between the environments ensures that the team stays focused on effectively addressing the business need; clarifies communication; and significantly accelerates time to deployment.

"Multiexperience applications are taking their place among the digital enterprise's core methods of interaction," said Derek Roos, Mendix CEO. "And our platform is architected to readily incorporate the interactive schemes that are ascendant now, and those emerging on the horizon. We've worked hard to earn our position as a Leader in this important category, and are thrilled to be recognized as one of two vendors positioned furthest for completeness of vision, as well."

A complimentary copy of the full report is available here .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

