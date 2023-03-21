Mendix Powers Up Openclaims, a Leading SaaS-Based Insurance Provider

Powerful new apps built with Mendix optimize and digitalize claims and repair workflows

Openclaims joins Mendix's ISV (independent software vendor) program

Easy access to Mendix resources helps Openclaims accelerate growth and international expansion

BOSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, announced that Openclaims has joined the Mendix independent software vendor (ISV) program. Openclaims offers a Mendix-based SaaS-platform for insurance firms, vehicle leasing companies and automotive organizations to digitize and automate workflows for claims and repairs management. Through the Mendix ISV Program, Openclaims is able to leverage Mendix's industry experience and the worldwide Mendix salesforce to reach more customers and accelerate international growth.

The Mendix ISV Program is available for partners across all industries to expand their businesses and monetize their domain expertise by selling unique customer-centric solutions. The program provides an ideal set of benefits to enable businesses to successfully develop, bring to market, sell, and deploy software solutions built on the Mendix low-code platform.

Lower repair costs

Openclaims provides specific low-code solutions in three categories. The first is aimed at supporting data-driven distribution of damaged vehicles among repair shops to lower repair costs, enable a frictionless repair process and increase customer satisfaction. Also, Openclaims helps optimize customer-related processes and provides solutions that enable clear communication about planning and progress in vehicle repairs. Lastly, it helps digitizing workflows for internal processes.

The platform has proven to add critical value for businesses that need to cope with the current arduous economic dynamics. Insurance firms can reduce their claim handling costs by 50 percent and decrease network management costs by 25 percent. And the platform contributes to an average increase of 15 points in Net Promoter Score.

The Openclaims platform is used by leading Dutch car leasing organizations such as Leaseplan and Athlon, and German companies Fleetpool and Rhion. Dutch insurance companies like Nationale Nederlanden and ASR also rely on Openclaims.

Paul Fondie, global industry principal for insurance at Mendix, says, "Openclaims is a great example of a company that is building its success on the Mendix platform. It's a valuable addition to our ISV ecosystem. As consumer expectations and operational costs are rising, insurance firms, vehicle leasing companies, and automotive organizations are looking for ways to moderate these challenges. Openclaims has developed a powerful enterprise platform that helps these companies on the backend to improve internal efficiencies, and on the frontend to quickly deliver a better customer experience with fewer resources. We're looking forward to supporting Openclaims in expanding its footprint on an international scale."

As a Mendix ISV-partner, Openclaims is first aiming to grow its business in Europe, specifically in Germany and the Nordics. Ultimately, it will leverage Mendix's industry experience and worldwide salesforce to market its platform to insurance firms, vehicle leasing companies, and automotive organizations in the United States and beyond.

"We're excited to join the Mendix ISV Program," said Lex Orie, founder and chief commercial officer at Openclaims. "This marks a new phase in our relationship and provides us with tremendous opportunities to scale our sales efforts and enter new markets. We can't wait to help customers everywhere with our powerful enterprise SaaS platform to manage all their business-critical processes related to claims and repairs. We're looking forward to continuing our journey with Mendix and gathering in-depth knowledge to expand our platform with components based on best practices in the industry. Customers will benefit from our continuous focus on innovation."

