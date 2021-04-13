Mendix Says the Next Era of Process Automation Is 'Hyperautomation' - Top Analyst Firm Agrees

- Hyperautomation goes beyond robotic process automation with AI-powered toolkits that support digitization and end-to-end automation of business processes designed to drive transformation

- Low-code adds intelligence to RPA, integrating AI and complementary technologies to streamline manual processes and facilitate smarter decisions

- Per Gartner, "by 2022, 65% of organizations that deployed RPA will introduce AI, including machine learning and natural language processing algorithms"; obtain a complimentary Gartner report which shows how to build a forward-looking hyperautomation toolkit

BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, the next era of process automation is "hyperautomation." A recent Gartner report defines hyperautomation as delivery of "end-to-end automation beyond RPA, combining complementary technologies to augment business processes."

Hyperautomation provides for agile adaptation to market needs, empowering business and IT leaders to co-create applications that deliver intelligent user experiences. State-of-the-art hyperautomation approaches integrate AI, application development, the cloud, smart automation and workflow, and data, as well as an immersive multi-experience user interface.

As a conceptual framework, hyperautomation represents a strategic opportunity for enterprises to eliminate repetitive manual processes and more effectively manage the modern workforce. Intelligent automation is at the core of hyperautomation, and what separates intelligent automation from mere process automation is the inclusion of services in solutions that extend automation not just to rote and repetitive tasks but to recognizing patterns, surfacing insights, and even decisioning. Ultimately, intelligent automation allows for processes themselves to be adaptable, based on AI, whether for a more advanced approach to previously static workflows or for dynamic case management.

A robust hyperautomation toolkit can be successfully built on top of a proven low-code platform such as Mendix to ultimately deliver personalized application experiences that accelerate business value across all audiences. Mendix's all-in-one low-code platform supports large enterprise hyperautomation initiatives by seamlessly integrating not only all key technologies and data sources but also effectively integrating with high-level enterprise architectures and organization-wide development strategies.

Demand for low-code solutions that augment hyperautomation strategies is acute in an era when pressure to accelerate digital transformation is unprecedented, particularly given increased competition across every industry and as enterprises continue to pivot in response to the pandemic and to adapt to new post-pandemic realities.

Gartner points out that there is "a lack of guidance helping organizations to assemble robotic process automation (RPA) with other tools. This hinders end-to-end process automation, causing organizations to miss out on strategic business values."

Moving beyond RPA and integrating more flexible solutions that support hyperautomation is precisely why low-code makes sense, according to Sheryl Koenigsberg, head of global product marketing at Mendix. "It is imperative that enterprises pursuing a hyperautomation strategy include low-code development," she commented.

"The beauty of development with low-code is that it can empower both professional developers and business domain experts to access and deploy a broad set of technologies to enable hyperautomation," Koenigsberg explained. "By working collaboratively, teams can rapidly deliver intelligent applications that model how people really work and to ultimately achieve true end-to-end automation that delivers greater efficiency, cost savings, and business value across the organization."

Gartner Hyperautomation Recommendations

Hyperautomation was named one of Gartner's Top 10 Strategic Trends for 2020, and the firm's recommendations for progressing past RPA go beyond short-term solutions associated with routine process automation efforts. Gartner recommends a three-step approach for enterprises seeking to accelerate business transformation, incorporating a roadmap aligned with business goals; identifying key business processes that are ready for optimization; choosing complementary technologies; and developing integration strategies that enable end-to-end process automation.

According to Gartner, "The real challenge – to scale beyond the initial few low-hanging fruits of routine processes – cannot be solved by a single tool or with siloed strategies."

Additional Resources

To further explore the ways enterprises can benefit from hyperautomation, Mendix has made the Gartner report "Move Beyond RPA to Deliver Hyperautomation" available for complimentary download . The report illustrates how low-code is a key part of end-to-end process automation enablement, explores how the development process can be made accessible for all stakeholders, and shows how a hyperautomation strategy can encourage the alignment of business goals. In addition, it explains how low-code can enable the fastest iterations of technical solutions designed for automation efforts – going rapidly from an idea to a mature, scalable and deployed application – and how to create or modernize the user experience for processes that require web or mobile user interfaces.

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19, there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful, enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

