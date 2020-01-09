Mendix supplies Rabobank with Low-Code platform to Build New Core Online Banking Application

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that it has supplied Rabobank, a leading international cooperative bank headquartered in the Netherlands, with its low-code platform to build a new online-only banking portal called RaboDirect. The portal manages customer-facing and back-office transactions for Belgium- and German-based customers. By providing the low-code platform to create the RaboDirect portal, Mendix has helped to reduce IT costs by 50% and attributed to delivering a seamless digital customer experience.

"Across the financial industry, system updates required by regulatory compliance are often prioritized before improving the customer experience," says Bram Voogel, customer success director at Mendix. "For any bank operating in this market it's a competitive advantage to be able to prioritize customer attraction and retention with new online capabilities for its products. Mendix's low-code platform turned out to be the perfect fit to help achieve this objective."

A platform that empowers coding professionals and business developers

Systems of competitive differentiation, which have a direct impact on the customer experience, were brought in-house. Mendix's low-code platform was used to rebuild the bank's online channel, enabling the IT division to weekly release cycles. The ability of IT coding professionals to collaborate with small teams of nontechnical business developers using Mendix's drop and drag functionality enabled this close alignment with business objectives and customer needs.

"It's a significant milestone that the division's IT department is able to work in short sprints in the application development process. It was rewarding to see developers and business professionals working very closely together with the Mendix platform to create satisfying products for Rabobank's customers in Germany and Belgium," adds Hans de Visser, vice president of product management at Mendix.

Mendix's collaborative approach enabled business experts and professional coders to quickly scale application development. Seeing big savings and fast results from empowered, energized teamwork at Rabobank is a clear demonstration of what the term 'digital transformation' means in practice and how Mendix can attribute to this.

More information about Mendix's work with Rabobank can be found in this blog post and customer success video .

For more information about how Mendix can help transform your business, please visit www.mendix.com .

Connect with Mendix

Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

Follow Rabobank on LinkedIn

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

Press Inquiries

Katherine Schroeter

Senior Account Executive, SHIFT Communications

mendix@shiftcomm.com

(617) 779-1868

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director, Global Communications

Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com

(415) 518-7870

SOURCE Mendix

Related Links

http://www.mendix.com

