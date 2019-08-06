Mendix to Showcase Solutions Beyond Low-Code at Gartner Catalyst August 12 - 15

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, today announced its participation at Gartner's upcoming Catalyst conference as a Premier Sponsor Aug.12-15 in San Diego.

"We're excited to be back at Gartner Catalyst in a big way in 2019," said Gordon Van Huizen, vice president of platform strategy at Mendix. "Mendix is more than just a low-code application platform—it's an innovation platform for the enterprise, built on a modern cloud-native architecture for agility and scalability, with the freedom to deploy on virtually any cloud infrastructure. We're looking forward to showcasing that throughout the week."

Conference attendees will be able to see Mendix solutions at booth #307, throughout the week. Attendees will see examples of smart applications leveraging AI and Internet of Things, consumer grade experiences with low-code React Native, and the flexibility to build and deploy cloud-native apps on virtually any cloud infrastructure.

Just a few steps from the booth in TechLive 2, be sure to join Mendix's Jeffrey Goldberg, senior platform evangelist, and Hewig Roet, AR developer, for the "Augmented Reality + IoT: The Future of Chilly Beverages" TechLive session on Monday, Aug.12 at 1 p.m. PT. Attendees will be able to:

Catch a glimpse into the future of AR coupled with IoT to visualize problems in real-time.

Realize the power of low-code to update applications for field technicians in near real-time so they can move from insight to action faster than ever before.

eXp Realty, a Mendix customer, also will be speaking at the conference. Attendees interested in Microservices and Low-Code should attend the session "The 'Ah Ha' Moment: Why eXp Realty Decided to Build a Microservices Architecture," in Hyatt Seaport A on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 10:45 - 11:30 a.m. PT.

In this session, Steve Ledwith , vice president of engineering at eXp Realty, will discuss how he and his team would need to change how their applications were built to continue supporting a rapidly growing business. Hear how Steve and his team used Mendix to collaborate and modernize their applications that support more than 20,000 agents across North America .

"This isn't about innovation for the sake of trying something new," said Ledwith. "Our business is growing at an incredible pace, and we needed a way to support that growth in a sustainable manner. This was about being presented with a challenge, albeit a positive one, and moving ahead with an open mind to determine the best solution."

To register for Gartner Catalyst visit: https://ww2.mendix.com/Gartner-Catalyst-2019.html

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

SOURCE Mendix