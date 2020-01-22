Mendix Unveils "Low-Code Manifesto," the Defining Document for the Movement that is Redefining Software Development

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader In enterprise low-code, today published "The Low-Code Manifesto," the industry's only comprehensive document setting forth the core ideas and principles that define a bona fide low-code platform. The competitive pressure for enterprises to digitalize is more urgent than ever, yet few have the technological and developer resources needed to successfully innovate. The low-code platform was developed to streamline and accelerate the application development process, particularly by leveraging all of an enterprise's human capital including retraining and upskilling workers, a serious concern of top market CEOs , while creating a truly collaborative and agile development environment. The Low-Code Manifesto codifies what is required in a platform that many analysts believe will set the future course of software development.

Over a decade ago, Mendix's founders began building a model-driven development platform capable of bridging the divide between what businesses needed and what software was delivering. From the beginning, they established and have followed a set of principles designed to make software development more relevant to business needs while at the same time easier and faster to build and maintain.

The Low-Code Manifesto follows in the tradition of other technology treatises that have formally set out the defining principles of a philosophy or movement, most notably the similarly eponymous Agile Manifesto, which developers have long-embraced. The Low-Code Manifesto sets out these five core application development pillars, which in turn support the Nine Foundational Principles of Low-Code Application Development:

Focus on business impact.

Create alignment, achieve clarity, succeed quickly. Unleash all the makers from across the enterprise.

No brain power goes to waste. Do everything with an agile attitude.

Empower small teams, build for the cloud, deploy swiftly and often. Assemble from existing business capabilities.

Utilize established assets, don't default to building from scratch. Connect everything.

APIs, integrations, new ways to access data — be open and accessible.

"Our guiding principles, when combined, define a new way of creating software — one that leverages all the talent available on both the business and IT sides," said Johan den Haan, chief technology officer at Mendix. "These principles foster collaboration from beginning-to-end and harness the ambitions of agile workflows and DevOps to deliver all the power and functionality that software is capable of with unprecedented speed, quality, and efficiency."

In the coming weeks, Mendix will introduce a more in-depth look into each of the nine principles, from both business and technical perspectives. Check back here to learn more from our experts and read their explanations of why each principle is important, how they work in practice, and how they work together to create success in our connected, digital world.

Learn more about the Low-Code Manifesto here .

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

