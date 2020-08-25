Mendix World: Version 2.0 - Thousands Continue to Register for the Largest Virtual Low-Code Event of the Year

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced continued strong growth in registrations for the largest-ever virtual low-code event, Mendix World: Version 2.0 .

Free of charge to all, Mendix World: Version 2.0 explores how low-code development – with its core principles of collaboration, agility, openness, and innovation – is the way forward for companies working through a time of unprecedented change. Special guests include renowned mathematician and professor Hannah Fry , and former head of innovation and creativity at The Walt Disney Company, Duncan Wardle .

"We have continued to see thousands of additional registrations in just the past two weeks, and it's easy to understand why," commented Derek Roos, CEO at Mendix. "Companies see technology as the solution to navigating global disruption. Interest in the event is exploding as businesses embrace low-code as the way to adapt to today's dynamic and rapidly changing environment driven by the impact of COVID-19 and the uncertain business landscape."

Mendix World: Version 2.0 replaces the original Rotterdam in-person event with an online digital event, rich in content and relevant to the moment. The four-day virtual event, which kicks off September 1, aims to empower and educate non-technical "citizen" developers and professional software developers from around the world on the benefits of low-code and how it can support digital transformation. The goal is to prepare companies dealing with current challenges and for an uncertain tomorrow.

The popularity of the event is driven by a three-track agenda including 15 live sessions spanning four days, plus dozens of on-demand and video sessions. Discussions at Mendix World: Version 2.0 will be facilitated through Slack, the event's primary engagement platform. Attendees can participate in pre-built conversations, submit their "Ask Me Anything" question and talk with other attendees.

Live session attractions

Live sessions include:

Mendix co-founder and CEO Derek Roos introducing new products and enhancements

introducing new products and enhancements An "AMA" (Ask Me Anything) with Mendix CTO Johan den Haan

Hands-on Live Build Webinar: Learn how to build a native mobile scan app in minutes

Art of the Possible: Six live sessions with Mendix community members sharing how they are pushing the boundaries of low-code development to deliver innovative, breakthrough applications

Low-code customer testimonials abound

Mendix World: Version 2.0 attendees will hear first-hand from enterprises that have successfully leveraged low-code to rapidly pivot their operations and reset their strategic technology direction. Newly announced customer stories will highlight:

Achmea, one of the big four health insurance providers in the Netherlands , with an annual gross premium of €14 billion, used Mendix to replace several internal and external applications that now serve thousands of users.

, with an annual gross premium of €14 billion, used Mendix to replace several internal and external applications that now serve thousands of users. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner , an international law firm with over 25 global offices and 1,600 employees which developed two solutions since adopting Mendix only six months ago – a report automation tool and a commercial procurement platform.

, an international law firm with over 25 global offices and 1,600 employees which developed two solutions since adopting Mendix only six months ago – a report automation tool and a commercial procurement platform. Ten 25, a U.K. software provider of inventory and order management systems, which built an ERP system on Mendix.

Three focus tracks covering many topics

For businesses embracing low-code development, Mendix World: Version 2.0 is a must. Attendees will have access to a wealth of premium, comprehensive, learning-filled video sessions across three focus tracks available on the Mendix World: Version 2.0 hub:

1) Lead the Way

CIOs and IT leaders have a seat at the forefront of low-code development with sessions that address high-level vision and strategic considerations for putting low-code at the heart of the enterprise digital roadmap:

Debunking the App Factory: Actually Getting There

The Future of Enterprise Low-Code

Reduce Risk and Cost With a Defined Cloud Deployment Approach

App Portfolio Roadmap From First App On: Planning and Funding

The Future of Citizen Development

2) Discover What's Possible

Business and IT leaders can see how their peers are generating measurable value within their organization with low-code. These sessions include first-hand accounts from customers about how they create business impact in their enterprises with low-code. Experiences and lessons learned will be shared by ConocoPhillips, the City of Rotterdam, Continental AG, CNH Industrial, Dutch business caterer Hutten, and Siemens Global Business Services, along with these stories:

Building Better Student Experiences by Improving App Quality with Brigham Young University

PostNL Order Management System: Processing 1.5 Million Orders Daily with a Mendix App

Delivering A Mission-Critical Application to Manage Travel Disruptions with Dutch Railways

How the Port of Amsterdam and Finaps are Automating Global Security Assessments with a Multi-Tenant Solution

and Finaps are Automating Global Security Assessments with a Multi-Tenant Solution Building Systems of Differentiation: How Zilveren Kruis Achmea Adopted Low-Code to Digitalize Operations

3) Build the Future

Developers can tune in for practical tech sessions and how-to's to enhance their skill sets. Demos, step-by-step sessions, live Q&As, and presentations by Mendix R&D engineers and expert services consultants will cover a broad range of topics for developers, including: data integration; building native mobile apps with React Native; creating outstanding multi-experience customer applications using mobile, chatbots, augmented reality, AI, and more; and exploring Mendix's "any and every cloud" options. Some examples:

Getting Started with React Native

Designing Consumer-Grade Mobile Apps with Mendix

Build and Run a Mendix Application on SAP Cloud Platform in Fiori Look and Feel

and Feel Implementing a QA Process For App Efficiency

Getting Things Done with the Data You Need

Customized Programs for All

Mendix World: Version 2.0 allows attendees to create their own customized program, free from the usual restrictions of conference tracks. Attendees can pick and choose the sessions they want and watch them at their own pace. Virtual conference sessions will highlight the breadth and depth of software apps currently being built with Mendix low-code – from finding the right talent mix and creating high-value business applications to empowering a remote workforce and accelerating the digitalization of complex industries to respond to the global pandemic.

Register before time runs out

Those interested in attending can register for free at the Mendix World: Version 2.0 online hub . All registrants will receive a promo code for 20% off of Mendix Academy sessions running in the rest of September with a range of courses for architects, developers, business engineers, etc., to up-level their development knowledge. Click here for details.

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

