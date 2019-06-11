Mendix's "Art of the Possible" Showcased at Siemens Realize LIVE

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that the power of Mendix will be on display at Siemens Realize LIVE in Detroit, June 10-13, 2019.

Mendix's "Art of the Possible" is part of the company's "Go Make It" movement announced within the Mendix Spring '19 Release . With Mendix's low-code software development platform, every person within an organization can make the software applications they need to vastly improve their professional lives without being at the mercy of the IT backlog. Mendix's intuitive ease of use rewards people for being curious, creative, and for going deeper and farther than they have gone before to build the software and apps needed to make their lives easier, better, and more productive.

At the event, Derek Roos, Mendix CEO, will present, "Innovating in a Complex World," in the main ballroom at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, June 11. The presentation will showcase how Mendix and Siemens helps enterprises build applications that provide an immediate value to the business.

During Siemens Realize LIVE, please also join the following Mendix breakout session on Wednesday, June 12:

Power of Teamcenter Realized Through Mendix time to Value ( 11:15am – 12:00pm ET in location 251A): Featuring Rohit Tangri, Global VP, Siemens Mendix Transformation at Siemens PLM Software, Srinivas Kuppa, Senior Manager, Product Management at Siemens, Tedie West, Teamcenter Product Management at Siemens DI SW, and Simon Black , Team Lead Evangelist at Mendix, this session is designed to showcase the power of Mendix as a low-code rapid application development platform. We illustrate the "art of the possible" on how Mendix can deliver incremental value for Teamcenter customers in particular and the rest of the Siemens DI SW product suite customers in general with federated applications. This session also paints a picture on some exciting new core Mendix product announcements (like AR with Mendix) that could help our customers achieve some closed loop Digital Twin use cases and the core tenets of Industry 4.0 with a fast time to value.



This session is an "Art of the Possible" and the ideations, illustrations and articulations are for stroking the audience's imagination and innovation. Attendees will learn how to strategize to meet current industry trends using Siemens solutions, optimize the use of existing software, and learn new and exciting product features.

"The power of Mendix's low-code platform is truly remarkable," said Rohit Tangri, Global VP, Siemens Mendix Transformation at Siemens PLM Software. "The value and fantastic possibilities that it brings to Siemens DI SW customers is something that many have never experienced before, in terms of making an immediate impact on their business."

Realize LIVE is the premier industry solutions event, connecting the Siemens Digital Industries Software community with peers, partners, and products while promoting networking opportunities to learn, grow and optimize the tools. Realize LIVE brings together the PLM Connection Americas and many other Siemens customer events, to become part of this new expanded conference and expo.

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix no-code/low-code platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

