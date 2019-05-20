Mendix's University Program Named 'Education Innovation of the Year' by The Cloud Awards

BOSTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, announced that the Mendix University Program has been named the Education Innovation of the Year by The Cloud Awards . This distinction underscores Mendix's dedication to providing future enterprise employees with the tools and skills to build and deploy cloud-native applications without having to write any computer code.

The Mendix University Program equips students to successfully build applications for their future employers without coding, whether their studies followed a technical track or a more general business program. Armed with a level of mastery of the Mendix platform, graduates can promote collaboration between business and IT teams, facilitate solutions that more precisely and efficiently address business needs, and rapidly build and deploy applications that deliver business impact.

Over 100 universities across the U.S., UK, Netherlands, and nine other countries, including Harvard, MIT, Penn State Scranton, NC State, and Purdue, have implemented the Mendix University Program into their curricula. To date, over 9,000 students have registered for the free Mendix platform and have collectively created 22,000 innovative, working applications. In 2018 alone, 500 students became Mendix Rapid Developer certified through the Mendix University Program.

"Mendix is creating the future of application development, and through our pioneering University Program, we're training the next generation of digital disruptors," said Derek Roos, CEO at Mendix. "We are honored to be named the Education Innovation of the Year by The Cloud Awards, which validates the importance and impact of this program. We are constantly evolving the program's offerings to train more and more non-technical students to meet the tremendous demand in every enterprise, in every industry and organization, for innovative applications. Our thanks go out to the 100+ forward-looking universities and professors who have adopted our program."

The Mendix University Program is one facet of Mendix innovation that is upending traditional software development and ushering in the era of highly collaborative, highly efficient no-code/low-code rapid application development. The University Program, alongside and in conjunction with Mendix's visual model-based Studio platform for "citizen developers," is addressing the critical shortage of developers and engaging a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical business talent in the development process as application "makers."

Mendix is the only low-code platform that offers open courseware, online training videos, certification exams, sample syllabi, real-world business use cases, and technology licenses to university and college professors, completely free of charge.

For more information about the Mendix University Program, please visit https://www.mendix.com/university-program/ .

@Mendix announced today that they have been named 'Education Innovation of the Year' by the Cloud Awards. Their University Program enables professors to train students in the #lowcode platform, combating the shortage of #appdeveloper talent

Mendix announced that they have been named 'Education Innovation of the Year' by the Cloud Awards for bringing their platform to over 100 universities. Professors train students in the low-code platform to deploy cloud-native applications without having to write any computer code.

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix no-code/low-code platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

