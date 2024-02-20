Mendo Medical Brings Acclaimed Beard Bros Pharms Brand to Canada

News provided by

Beard Bros Media; Mendo Medical

20 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendo Medical, a leading Canadian provider of premium medical cannabis and operator of mendocannabis.ca, announced today its latest venture in bringing the celebrated Beard Bros Pharms brand to the Canadian market. This move is part of Mendo's ongoing effort to diversify its product offerings and provide Canadian patients and adult-use consumers with access to a wider range of top-quality cannabis products.

Founded in California, Beard Bros Pharms has been a prominent figure in the cannabis industry, known for over 20 years of top-shelf cannabis production. With a legacy of excellence in both the medical and adult-use cannabis markets, Beard Bros have been pioneers in producing award-winning high-CBD and high-THC products, including their renowned Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) formulations. Their commitment to quality and patient wellness has made them a respected name in the industry.

"We are delighted to introduce the Beard Bros brand to our Canadian clientele. Their exceptional track record in producing high-quality, craft cannabis products aligns perfectly with our goal of providing the best options to our patients and adult use consumers across Canada," said Mark Shapiro, CCO at Mendo Medical.

Beard Bros Pharms, with extensive experience in cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, operations, and distribution, brings a wealth of knowledge and quality to the partnership. Co-founders Bill and Jeff Levers have been key figures in advocating for the benefits of cannabis and have contributed significantly to the industry's growth and development.

"Our collaboration with Mendo Medical represents a significant milestone in our expansion. We've been expanding as a multi-state brand in the U.S. and our partnership with Mendo Medical further establishes Beard Bros as a multinational brand. We're thrilled to bring our expertise and high-quality products to the Canadian market, offering patients and consumers an enhanced cannabis experience," stated Jeff Levers, co-founder at Beard Bros Pharms.

"This partnership is a testament to Mendo Medical's commitment to being a leading supplier of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada," said Jay Schwartz, COO at Mendo Medical.

Beard Bros products will be available in early March. Patients are encouraged to secure their medical document and register at https://mendocannabis.ca/en/. Additionally, adult-use products will be accessible in select provinces by late 2024.

About Mendo Medical

Mendo Medical operates from its advanced facility in St. Jean Sur Richelieu, just minutes from downtown Montreal. It offers a comprehensive online portal for medical cannabis patients in Canada, featuring a curated selection of products from top licensed producers. Mendo's mission is to provide reliable, high-quality medical cannabis to patients and veterans, solidifying its position as a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry.

About Beard Bros Pharms

Beard Bros Pharms, a multinational cannabis brand, advocacy and consulting firm, and media magnate, brings over two decades of cannabis production experience to the market. Known for their high-CBD and high-THC RSO products, Beard Bros combines deep legacy cannabis experience with a commitment to quality and patient wellness.

Contact: 
Steve Goldner
Chief Marketing Officer
steve@beardbrospharms.com

SOURCE Beard Bros Media; Mendo Medical

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.