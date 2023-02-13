Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies Support Innovative Non-Profit

We Are Up in Humboldt County, CA to benefit from $25,000 matching donation

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies have agreed to a matching donation of $25,000 to the Humboldt County, California non-profit, We Are Up. Based in McKinleyville, California and led by Mary Keehn, founder of Cypress Grove Cheese, We Are Up is building an inclusive, inter-generational community that will offer secure housing, income opportunities, and mutual support systems for adults with developmental disabilities, Seniors, Students, and traveling medical professionals.

Claudia Lima has joined the We Are up Board of Directors. Not only is Claudia a highly recognized and well-known artist, she also brings to the We Are Up Board the perspective of a parent of an adult child with Down's Syndrome.

In the first year, with all volunteer help and donations from the community, We Are Up has secured 15+ pastoral acres within walking distance to grocery, health care, banking, movies, public transportation, and many other services. They have completed a year of environmental testing, filed CEQA documents, held community meetings, and fundraising events.

"Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies are excited to announce support for We Are Up, an innovative non-profit that will have a direct and positive impact in Humboldt County," states John Andersen, Director, Forest Policy.

"This will bring us one step closer to building this much needed community," states Mary Keehn, Director, We Are Up.

Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies will match all donations up to $25,000 made to We Are Up through April 1, 2023. Donations can be made online at weareup.org.

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

About We Are Up

We are Up is a nonprofit organization that has created a design unique in the United States, whose mission is to build an inclusive, inter-generational community that will offer secure housing, income opportunities and mutual support systems for adults with developmental disabilities, Seniors, Students and traveling medical professionals. Residents will contribute to the community at large through a community center, commercial kitchen, farm-to-table food production and conservation of open spaces.

For more information, please visit www.weareup.org.

