Mendocino Companies Donate to Construction Training Center

The center will be housed on the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mendocino Companies have donated $100,000 to the Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) Petaluma Construction Training Center. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on May 3, 2023, at the site of the new center in Petaluma, California.

The SRJC Petaluma Construction Training Center is projected to train hundreds of construction professionals annually in Sonoma County, an area with chronic undersupply of affordable housing due to year-over-year wildfires and population growth, among other factors.

State and local leaders attended the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma Construction Training Center Ceremonial Groundbreaking on May 3, 2023.

The project was made possible with support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, the Tipping Point Community Foundation, and many community partners, including the Mendocino Companies.

"The Mendocino Companies are honored to support the Santa Rosa Junior College as it works to close the skills gap in the construction trades," states Mendocino Companies CEO, Bob Mertz.

The anticipated opening of the Construction Training Center is August 2024 for fall semester classes.

About the Mendocino Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C031337, C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit https://www.MendoCo.com/.

