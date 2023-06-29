Mendocino County Selects Accela to Regulate its High-Volume Cannabis Industry and Improve Process Transparency

Accela's leading cannabis regulatory application is now powering one of California's largest cannabis producing regions

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, announced today that Mendocino County, one of the largest cannabis cultivation areas in California, selected and installed the Accela Civic Application for Cannabis Regulation solution to support its cannabis program and industry. Mendocino County will utilize Accela to improve visibility and transparency within the department and with residents and businesses, and create a more efficient regulatory process.

The County of Mendocino is located at the tip of the "Emerald Triangle," a large area that encompasses three counties in northwestern California. Collectively, this region produces more cannabis than any other area in the United States, with Mendocino County home to hundreds of cannabis businesses and more than 290 acres of active cultivation sites.

"As a leader in the cannabis industry, Mendocino County was in need of a best-in-class system to match its advanced cannabis regulatory framework and enhance service to the industry," said Greg Felix, vice president of strategic solutions at Accela. "With Accela Cannabis Regulation , Mendocino will use automation to simplify office processes and optimize its operations. This will deliver a better, more intuitive experience for both department staff and business owners, while ensuring full compliance to protect public safety."

Accela Cannabis Regulation helps simplify the complexities of permitting, licensing, processing and regulating cannabis cultivation and business. The technology will empower the county to increase its capacity to pursue its strategic goals, such as boosting communication and transparency with businesses and residents. The Accela Civic Application for Cannabis Regulation is highly configurable, allowing agencies to quickly adapt in a constantly changing regulatory environment, and its mobile app helps inspectors easily collect and share critical data, photos and documents.

Accela's solution will help the county process permits and licenses faster and streamline collaboration with other departments. As a purpose-built application on a modern cloud platform, the county's cannabis licensing solution will be easy for agency staff to use and maintain while providing greater accessibility to the public. Mendocino County also plans to use Accela to improve the department's reporting and analytics. This project came together quickly thanks to the collaborative efforts of the county, Accela, and Accela's partner Visionary Integration Professionals, Inc. (VIP), which led the implementation of the software for Mendocino County.

"We are honored to partner with Accela to rapidly implement its Civic Application for Cannabis Regulation at Mendocino County," said Judy Steele, director of state and local government cannabis solutions at VIP. "By applying our deep cannabis industry expertise alongside Accela and the county, in record time, we were able to ensure Mendocino's sophisticated regulatory program continues to support its sizable legal cannabis industry effectively."

As of the first of this year, over fifty-six percent of registered cannabis businesses in the US are now regulated with the support of Accela automation. Accela has proven its ability to scale and provide the needed functional maturity that can only come from broad and deep domain-specific experience. With the addition of Mendocino County as a partner, Accela is honored to be the system of choice for the three largest cultivation markets in the US.

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million residents worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world.

