Mendocino Farms Brings Feel-Good Food to Second Location in San Francisco's Financial District

Why is this important? The second location in the San Francisco area (and 38th overall) marks the brand's growing popularity in Northern California. As a neighborhood gathering place, the restaurant is inviting local guests to celebrate its 300 Mission Grand Opening by:

Offering a free sandwich or salad when locals sign up online for a My Mendo account before opening day, Aug. 24 (must select "NorCal-300 Mission" as their favorite location). Reward is valid with any menu purchase for the first two weeks post-opening.

"San Francisco has earned a name for itself for world-class eateries, a community-minded culture and an adventurous spirit," said Kevin Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Mendocino Farms. "We feel aligned with these ethos and have been incredibly humbled by the enthusiasm and support we've experienced since first opening our doors to the SF community back in 2018 with our 465 California Street location. The opening of another Financial District location, this time at 300 Mission Street, is a natural next step for us as we continue on our mission to share our unexpected flavors and friendliness with more business professionals, residents and adventurous foodies in the city."

What can I get? Mendocino Farms' menu spans from tempting twists on classics to never-before-tasted combinations, all in the familiar format of sandwiches, salads and more. Guests can enjoy signature fan favorites on the menu like the "Not So Fried" Chicken Sandwich with shaved, roasted chicken breast topped with Mendo's Krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes, and pickled red onions served on toasted ciabatta – or the Avocado and Quinoa Superfood Ensalada, made with chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa and millet, house-made superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans and jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, and avocado topped with chipotle vinaigrette.

Or sample seasonally inspired menu items, such as the Summer Heirloom BLT, featuring heirloom tomatoes, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, habanero honey, Sir Kensington's mayonnaise, and arugula on toasted rustic white.

How/where can I get it? Dine-in or try convenient ordering online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick-up or delivery. Third-party delivery partners include: UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Locals can also enjoy flexible catering options for shared moments with families, friends and coworkers. Mendocino Farms 300 Mission is located at 300 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94105. Go here for a sneak peek of the new 300 Mission location.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms offers a feel-good food experience that takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 38 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment, the company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com .

SOURCE Mendocino Farms

Related Links

http://mendocinofarms.com

