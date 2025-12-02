Mendocino Farms Celebrates 20 Years of Growth and Community Impact

In honor of the brand's 20th anniversary, they are celebrating with a throwback menu item with throwback pricing.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years ago, Mendocino Farms opened its first sandwich shop in Los Angeles with a mission to create a welcoming gathering place for guests to "Eat Happy." Today, the fast-casual brand marks two decades of growth, innovation, and community connection, with over 80 locations across California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington.

To celebrate this significant anniversary, Mendocino Farms is introducing a throwback menu item featuring a fan favorite from its early offerings: the Honey Buffalo Krispie Wrap, originally known as the Blue Buffalo. On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, each location will have 100 wraps available for guests to enjoy at the original price of $6.25, while supplies last. Following this special day, the wrap will continue to be available on the menu at its regular price.

"To reach 20 years in this industry is a remarkable achievement for all of us at Mendocino Farms," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "Reintroducing a beloved menu item not only celebrates our past but also acknowledges the incredible support from our team, guests, and communities. We are excited to continue this journey together as we look forward to the next 20 years of growth and innovation."

From its beginnings as a single sandwich shop in Los Angeles, Mendocino Farms has become a well-loved fast-casual brand, recognized for its fresh, seasonally inspired menu offerings and strong ties to the community. The company plans to continue its journey of innovation and expansion, with a commitment to delighting guests for the years to come.

About Mendocino Farms:

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of farm-fresh, chef-crafted sandwiches and salads that celebrate each season's best flavors. Founded in Southern California in 2005, Mendocino Farms has grown to 80+ locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington, and continues to rapidly expand across the US with each new location inviting guests to "Eat Happy." Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch for the office or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends, Mendocino Farms creates gathering places with exceptional hospitality and innovative creations to transform mealtime. For more information, visit MendocinoFarms.com or follow Mendocino Farms on Instagram and Facebook .

