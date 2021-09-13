Mendocino Farms Charts New Course for Tastebuds with Launch of 'Bowls' Menu Category

Why is this important? More than a typical sandwich and salad spot, this is the brand's latest venture into menu innovation. Over the past year, the Mendocino Farms Culinary Team was inspired by international flavors and ingredient combinations, developing and testing the bowls with the goal of providing new options for lunch and dinner.

"Our intention with these bowls is to enhance the adventurous yet approachable flavor experience at Mendocino Farms for our regulars, while encouraging others to try a new creation," said Jeremy Bringardner, Corporate Executive Chef of Mendocino Farms and previous winner of Food Network's 'Chopped.' "While the concept of grain bowls is not new, we're bringing exciting flavors together from beyond our borders to create tempting twists on a global menu item."

To keep the launch celebration going, Mendocino Farms is partnering with No Kid Hungry to donate 25 cents from every bowl purchased in the month of October with a minimum guarantee of $30,000. Guests can continue to support the fight against childhood hunger by making a donation to No Kid Hungry with any online order through December.

What's on the menu? Guests can explore three new satisfying one-bowl wonders that pack a world of fresh, feel-good ingredients:

The Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl , inspired by Argentina's flavors and made with roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam and chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions, and a side of grilled lemon.

, inspired by flavors and made with roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam and chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions, and a side of grilled lemon. The Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl , offering a chef-driven spin on the authentic Oaxacan version of mesquites with al pastor chicken, smoky corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, and shredded cabbage, all topped with tortilla strips, crema, cotija, pico de gallo, cilantro, and fresh lime.

, offering a chef-driven spin on the authentic Oaxacan version of mesquites with al pastor chicken, smoky corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, and shredded cabbage, all topped with tortilla strips, crema, cotija, pico de gallo, cilantro, and fresh lime. The Mediterranean Chicken Bowl, featuring sliced, roasted chicken over cracked whole-grain bulgur tossed with lemon-dill vinaigrette and tahini yogurt sauce, baby spinach, roasted Romanesco broccoli with tomatoes, yellow peppers and red onions, topped with pickled golden raisins and sumac.

"We've seen a growing desire for menu options that are satisfying for both lunch and dinner, so the addition of grain bowls feels natural for us," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "We're constantly exploring the latest trends and menu innovations to better serve our guests. We're on a mission to provide our regulars and newcomers with something never before tasted, crafting food inspired by flavors around the world."

How/where can I get it? Dine-in, order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pickup or delivery. Browse bowl offerings specific to each location via the online ordering page. Third-party delivery partners include: UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms offers a feel-good food experience that takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 39 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment, the company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. For more information, visit nokidhungry.com .

