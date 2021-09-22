Mendocino Farms Delivering Feel-Good Flavors in Oakland with New Virtual Kitchen

Why is this important? After last year's successful opening of its first virtual kitchen in Long Beach, Mendocino Farms continues to grow its reach by expanding delivery in existing markets. Oakland Delivery Kitchen will launch the brand's second delivery-oriented location and furthers its ability to serve the Northern California community in Berkeley and Oakland. The restaurant invites locals to celebrate the grand opening with a free entrée (sandwich, salad or grain bowl) when they sign up for My Mendo and select "Oakland Delivery Kitchen" as their favorite location. Must complete sign up prior to opening day, and offer is valid with any menu purchase for the first two weeks post-opening.

"NorCal has always warmly embraced our brand, and our Oakland location uniquely positions us to continue sharing that feel-good food experience with raving fans and introducing ourselves to newcomers through delivery," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "We've seen a big appetite for delivery in all of the markets we currently serve, and now with our newest delivery kitchen, we are proud to bring Mendo to Oakland. We are eager to provide residents, businesses, and the UC Berkeley community with convenient access to our fresh sandwiches, salads, and now grain bowls through this delivery-focused location."

What's good to eat? Mendocino Farms' menu pairs whole, from-the-earth ingredients to create fearless flavor combinations in the form of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more. Made to travel, dishes include the new Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, featuring al pastor chicken, smoky corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, and shredded cabbage, all topped with tortilla strips, crema, cotija, pico de gallo, cilantro, and fresh lime – or Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi with braised, caramelized pork belly, housemade pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapenos, and chili aioli on a panini-pressed ciabatta. This playful take on the popular Vietnamese sandwich also comes in a vegan-friendly option along with several other menu items.

How/where can I get it? Order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for delivery. Third-party delivery partners include: UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.

Mendocino Farms offers a feel-good food experience that takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 41 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment, the company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com .

