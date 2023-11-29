Mendocino Wine Company Becomes the First Regenified™ Certified Wine Grape Grower

UKIAH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendocino Wine Company proudly announces its regenerative achievement, becoming the world's first wine grape grower to receive Tier 3 Regenified certification for its estate vineyards, La Ribera and Home Ranch.

Mendocino Wine Company Certified Regenified Home Ranch Vineyard

As a recognized leader in sustainability within the wine industry, Mendocino Wine Company has a rich history of environmental excellence, including being the first U.S. winery to attain carbon-neutral status and a three-time recipient of California's prestigious Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA) for its unwavering dedication to environmentally responsible practices.

Now, the company's owner and General Manager, Chase Thornhill, is taking their commitment to environmental stewardship one step further by focusing on soil health.

Chase Thornhill shared the company's philosophy, "We started by recognizing a simple truth - no plants, no life. There is a reason our planet is green. Life thrives through a complex collaboration between animals, insects, and microbes that exist both above and below the ground. Plants are the critical bridge between our terrestrial surface and our atmosphere. Untouched by humans, nature is the most efficient and beautiful system for creating an abundance of diverse life forms. It is perfection. We can never be as good as nature, but we can choose to emulate it instead of fighting it. You can't 'go green' without plants. Encouraging the growth of many plant species alongside our vines establishes the foundation for a thriving ecosystem, thereby improving the soil and, in turn, the grapes we grow."

The core tenets of regenerative farming are founded on imitating nature, that is – minimizing soil disturbance, encouraging plant diversity, keeping the soil covered, and integrating livestock where possible - these practices combat the decline of soil health, improving it for future generations. Regenified, led by pioneers in regenerative ranching and farming, verifies and certifies regenerative practices using their proprietary 6-3-4™ Verification Standard, giving people confidence that products with this certification were grown using regenerative practices and principles to restore biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrients, all while maintaining harmony with nature.

In honor of this milestone, CEO of Regenified, Salar Shemirani, expressed, "Mendocino Wine Company's dedication to regenerative practices paves the way for the wine industry. We proudly certify their estate vineyards as Tier 3 Regenified, recognizing their current implementation of these practices as well as their commitment to advancing regenerative efforts year over year."

Mendocino Wine Company's estate vineyards, La Ribera and Home Ranch, encompass 230 acres and are nestled in Mendocino County, California. These vineyards contribute grapes to three of the company's flagship wine brands: Paul Dolan Vineyards, Moniker, and True Grit. The wines can be purchased directly through the company's website or by request at fine wine retailers nationally.

"We are honored to be the first wine grape farmers to receive certification from Regenified," Chase expressed, "and we look forward to continuing the journey."

About Mendocino Wine Company

Located 100 miles north of San Francisco in Mendocino's Ukiah Valley, the family owned Mendocino Wine Company has garnered national recognition for its environmental innovation and excellence. Awards include 2007, 2010, and 2014 Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA) and the 2011 Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) International Award of Excellence in Sustainable Winegrowing. The winery is a member of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) and a Certified California Sustainable Winery (CCSW). The company stands on the principle that everybody can leave the world just a little bit better than they found it, and continually seeks out ways to implement new and innovative sustainability practices. Learn more about Mendocino Wine Company by visiting www.mendocinowineco.com.

About Regenified

Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient density while aligning with nature. Regenified verifies and certifies farms, ranches, and products that restore ecosystems and regenerate soil, ensuring a sustainable legacy for future generations. Committed to cultivating a regenerative world, Regenified guides farms and brands toward practices that rejuvenate the Earth, support thriving ecosystems, and transform agriculture into a healing force for our planet. For more information about Regenified, visit www.regenified.com .

