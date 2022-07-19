Mendoza Ventures Announces Asya Bradley as Senior Partner

Bradley will be overseeing the Venture Capital Firm's expansion to San Francisco.

BOSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendoza Ventures , the first LatinX-owned venture fund on the East Coast, today announced the appointment of Asya Bradley as Senior Partner. Bradley will be heading Mendoza Ventures' expansion to a new San Francisco, CA office while continuing the Mendoza Ventures mission of funding diverse founders in fintech, AI, and cybersecurity.

Asya Bradley and Senofer Mendoza

"Asya's incredible track record as an operator and investor coupled with her accomplishments driving equity and inclusion make her the perfect fit for the Mendoza Ventures team. This makes our investment team 50% female and 75% diverse, an outstanding accomplishment in an industry so dominated by men that women receive 2% or less of funding," says Senofer Mendoza, General Partner at Mendoza Ventures.

With over 20 years of experience in tech (founding team at Synapse, co-founder, Kinly, Cisco alum) and a track record of supporting underestimated founders, Bradley is an experienced investor, operator, and fintech entrepreneur. A champion of diversity and gender balance in the workplace, Bradley's interests align perfectly with Mendoza Ventures mission to promote women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and other communities. Bradley has lived and worked throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and now North America.

On her decision to join Mendoza Ventures, Bradley states, "As a Founder and Operator, I witnessed and experienced the exclusion of founders who look like me--BIPOC, Women, LGBTQ+, and other underestimated groups. I also became discerning about VC's who build opportunity versus those who talk about diversity. The Mendoza Ventures team has an empirical record of walking the walk, from their inclusive leadership and portfolio composition, to their superlative execution and performance. Joining Mendoza Ventures and supporting brilliant founders activates my personal mission to ensure the face of technology reflects the population of the world," says Bradley.

The addition of Bradley to the Mendoza Ventures team and the opening of their San Francisco office sets Mendoza Ventures apart as a rapidly expanding, diverse founded firm. The team has a track record of investing responsibly in order to create a wealth class throughout the U.S. that looks like the population of the U.S. In the past years, 80% of Mendoza's CEOs are immigrants, women, LBGTQ+ and people of color.

ABOUT MENDOZA VENTURES:

Mendoza Ventures is an early and growth stage Fintech, AI, and Cybersecurity venture fund that provides an actively managed approach to VC. We invest in areas where we have deep domain expertise, companies with early revenue, a clear value proposition and using a proven due diligence model. We focus on diversity as playing an important role in our investment decisions, as roughly 75% of our portfolio consists of start-ups led by immigrants, people of color, and women.

Based in Boston, Mendoza Ventures is women-owned and the first LatinX-owned venture fund on the East Coast. The firm is run by Adrian and Senofer Mendoza, entrepreneurs and prior operators who are veterans of the Boston start-up ecosystem.

