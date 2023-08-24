Mendoza Ventures announces Mendoza Impact, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the diverse founder funding gap

News provided by

Mendoza Ventures

24 Aug, 2023, 17:04 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendoza Ventures, a female and Latinx-founded Fintech, AI, and Cybersecurity Venture Capital firm, has launched their new non-profit, Mendoza Impact, to help fund and build the next generation of diverse founders, funders, and VC/PE fund employees. Mendoza Impact builds cohorts of talented individuals to create micro-communities of innovation across the US. As part of the launch, Mendoza Impact hired Jen Hartnett-Bullen as the new Executive Director to build and drive programming, fundraising efforts, and build community across the startup ecosystem.

Continue Reading

"Mendoza Impact operates at the intersection of Impact and Venture capital," says Jen Hartnett-Bullen, Executive Director of Mendoza Impact. "The goal is to use donated dollars towards investing in, growing, and developing the next generation of diverse founders, VC employees, and fund managers."

The inaugural diverse founder cohort includes Latino-led Straylight Systems, Black-led Goodfynd, Latina-led Wealthbuild, and Female-led EKOS.AI. This week kicked off with an in-person event at their Boston office. Mendoza Impact will kick off a funders cohort in early 2024 for diverse emerging managers, as they continue the successful diverse MBA fellows program started by Mendoza Ventures, that is now in its third year.

"My goal is to change how capital is distributed across the tech ecosystem," says Senofer Mendoza Founder of Mendoza Impact. "Capital investment should match the make up of its community to start creating impact for those communities."

About Mendoza Ventures
Mendoza Impact is a fintech, AI, and cybersecurity venture fund based in Boston and San Francisco. The firm is run by Adrian and Senofer Mendoza, prior entrepreneurs and veterans of the startup ecosystem. The firm focuses on diversity playing an important role in their investment decisions. Learn more at mendoza-ventures.com.

About Mendoza Impact
Mendoza Impact is a nonprofit dedicated to closing the funding gap across the capital stack. Started in 2023 with the launch of its initial diverse founder cohort fund, the nonprofit will use philanthropic dollars to invest in, and build curriculum for, and establish micro-communities of diverse founders, funders and fellows. Learn more at www.mendozaimpact.org.

Contact

Senofer Mendoza; [email protected]; 617-505-6070

SOURCE Mendoza Ventures

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.