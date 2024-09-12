Menen Announces Leadership Team

Arkansas cleantech collaborators reunite to address pressing water challenges in the Heartland—and beyond

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Menen Group—an Arkansas-based water treatment collective—has named Chris Milligan, Scott Goodson, Jason Marheineke and Cambron Clark to its core leadership team. The strategic restructuring is designed to further position Menen and its family of brands as a sustainable industry leader in the water and wastewater treatment space.

The string of recent appointments serves as a reunion for Milligan, Goodson, Marheineke and Clark, who previously worked together to establish, develop and sell Fayetteville-based water dissolution provider BlueInGreen to Atlanta manufacturing company Chart Industries for over $20 million in 2020.

To date, Menen's core leadership team has shepherded several water brands from startup to acquisition, provided advisory services to multiple companies at varying stages, guided numerous products from research and development to launch while overseeing more than 150 international installations tasked with treating over 1 billion combined gallons of water per day. Collectively, the group has participated in water-centric mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity totaling more than $200 million.

"I couldn't be happier to be back in the lab with Scott, Jason and Cambron," said Engineering Director Chris Milligan. "We have a long track record of proven success—as individuals and as a team."

Possessing over 20 years of experience in water treatment, Milligan previously served as President of Chart Industries' water division, ChartWater, CEO and President of BlueInGreen, Co-Founder of Aquagro and Water Design Center Process Group Leader at Garver. A Professional Engineer, Milligan earned his Master of Science from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas.

"Based on the feedback we have received so far, this reteaming isn't only something we each wanted," said Business Director Scott Goodson. "It's something the market has been asking for as well."

Since the team's sale of BlueInGreen, Goodson continued his involvement within the water industry, specifically focusing on growth and capitalization opportunities. Prior to joining Menen, he worked as a Senior Director at Walmart, Walmart International and Sam's Club. Goodson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Kansas.

"A lot has changed since we last worked alongside one another," said Manufacturing Director Jason Marheineke. "But our goals of protecting water and empowering those responsible for its treatment remain the same."

Before joining Menen, Marheineke worked as a Field Service Manager at ChartWater, an Electrical Integrator at BlueInGreen and a Field Service Technician at Delta Systems and Automation. He is a Master Electrician, a Licensed Journeyman and a graduate of the Electrical Apprenticeship Program at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

"We each have such different skill sets," said Brand Director Cambron Clark. "That's what sets us apart."

In 2015, Clark joined BlueInGreen, where he oversaw corporate communication, brand initiatives and web design as Marketing Manager. He has written for both television and film. Clark earned a Master of Fine Arts in Screenwriting from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and Journalism from the University of Arkansas.

Founded in 2011 in the Heartland, Menen has cultivated a family of groundbreaking brands—including DRROP™ Pod, HIDRATE™ Monitor, LOGR™ App and WATR™ Labs—to ensure clean water for all, for all time. With its core leadership team in place, Menen is poised to expand its role in the coming months as an industry collaborator, innovator and disruptor across the municipal, environmental and industrial markets.

"I don't view this as a return to work," said Milligan. "It's a return to form."

Media Contact: Cambron Clark, [email protected]

