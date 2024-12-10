Menen Group Names Daniel Whalen Technical Director in New York Expansion

Heartland-based water cleantech collective adds fifth member to core leadership team to accommodate growing Northeastern markets

Fayetteville, Ark., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Menen Group—an Arkansas-based water treatment collective—announced the appointment of Daniel Whalen as Technical Director, overseeing the company's New York offices. This strategic expansion positions Menen to better serve the growing municipal and industrial treatment markets across the Northeastern United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel aboard as the fifth member of Menen's leadership team," said Engineering Director Chris Milligan. "His wealth of experience and spirit for innovation make him the perfect pick to lead our water and wastewater treatment efforts across New York State and beyond."

With eight years of experience as a consulting engineer, Whalen previously served as a Senior Principal Engineer at Hazen and Sawyer. His extensive background in water process technologies and entrepreneurial insights in research and development will be instrumental in steering Menen and its growing client list toward innovation in both the private and public water sectors.

Whalen holds a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering from Florida Gulf Coast University, a Master's and Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Central Florida, as well as multiple U.S. utility patents, including a novel desalination method designed to target high-salinity membrane concentrate.

"Menen has earned a reputation for helping companies and communities solve water challenges throughout the Heartland," Whalen said. "And just as water flows from state to state, region to region, and coast to coast, we are constantly striving to stretch ourselves, our thinking, and our reach to serve more people, in more markets, in more places."

Whalen will join Engineering Director Chris Milligan, Business Director Scott Goodson, Manufacturing Director Jason Marheineke, and Brand Director Cambron Clark on the Menen leadership team. Having served iconic Fortune 500 brands such as Tyson Foods, Georgia-Pacific and Campbell's Soup, Menen has participated in water-centric mergers and acquisitions totaling more than $200 million.

Before joining Menen, the team worked in tandem to establish, develop and sell Fayetteville-based water dissolution provider BlueInGreen to Atlanta-based manufacturing company Chart Industries for an EBITDA multiple of 20 in 2020. Most recently, Menen has seen a surge in demand for its DRROP™ Pod throughout the Northeast.

"We founded Menen with the goal of improving water quality in our backyard," Milligan said. "With our newfound presence on the East Coast, that mission remains the same. The only thing that's changed is the size of our yard."

About Menen Group

Founded in 2011 in the Heartland, Menen Group is a water treatment collective that has positioned itself as a collaborator, innovator, and disruptor across the municipal, environmental, and industrial markets while cultivating a family of groundbreaking brands—including DRROP™ Pod, HIDRATE™ Monitor, LOGR™ App, and WATR™ Labs—to advance water treatment, conservation, and awareness to ensure clean water for all, for all time. For more information, visit menengroup.com.

