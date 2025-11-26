Menerga, a Systemair Company, Wins "Heat Pump Innovation of the Year" Award for CO₂mpass Air Handling Unit

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) company Menerga has been honoured with the Heat Pump Innovation of the Year award for its CO₂mpass air-handling unit with integrated heat pump at the ATMOsphere Europe Summit, held on November 24, 2025, in Padua, Italy. The award recognises companies developing natural-refrigerant-based technologies that are making, or are poised to make, a significant market impact.

The CO₂mpass air-handling unit uses R-744 (CO₂) as a refrigerant. As a refrigerant, it has minimal global warming potential, is PFAS-free, it is non-toxic and non-flammable.

"We are deeply grateful for this recognition. ATMOsphere is a global, independent accelerator promoting natural-refrigerant solutions, making this acknowledgement especially meaningful. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation. The Menerga CO₂mpass AHU is a unique all in one design incorporating energy efficiency, comfort indoor air quality and last but extremely important, environmentally friendly technology supporting the green transition. The Menerga CO₂mpass AHU optimises comfort and wellbeing while dramatically reducing energy use, underscoring that the good indoor air quality does not have to come at the expense of efficiency," said Roland Kasper, CEO of Systemair.

Engineered for maximum efficiency, the Menerga's CO₂mpass integrates high-efficiency components specifically developed for use with R-744, enabling exceptional energy performance and maximum operational reliability even under demanding conditions. The unit, designed for public pool dehumidification, also heats the pool and provides domestic hot water. Menerga unveiled the newly developed unit at ISH 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this year.

ATMOsphere, publisher of NaturalRefrigerants.com and organiser of the ATMO Europe Summit 2025, announced the winners of the annual ATMO Awards, which celebrates leadership and innovation in sustainable cooling and heating technologies.

